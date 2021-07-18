 Skip to main content
Building permits

See the latest McLean County building permits

Normal

Carlson Siding and Construction issued permit June 21, for $64,000 commercial remodel at 707 S. University St.

River City Construction issued permit July 6, for $99,955 commercial remodel at 100 N. Rivian Motorway. 

Healy Construction Services issued permit July 7, for $829,500 commercial remodel at 301 S. Veterans Parkway.

Nilaya Homes issued permit July 4, for $98,000 new residential single-family detached at 3628 Napa Lane. 

McLean County

American Deck and Sunroom issued permit July 13, for $69,000 screened-in deck addition to single-family residence at 9817 Old Sawmill Road, Bloomington.

Uphoff homes issued permit July 13, for $280,000 single-family residence with attached garage at 12396 East 200 North Road, Hudson. 

