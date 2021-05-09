See the latest McLean County building permits

 Skip to main content
BLOOMINGTON

None.

NORMAL

Apartment Mart, issued permit May 5, for $448,000 apartment renovations at 707 S. University St.

Trunk Bay Construction, issued permit April 30, for $510,000 new construction single family ranch with finished basement at 2700 Limestone Court.

McLEAN COUNTY

Ross Albert, issued permit April 29, for $320,000 new construction of single family residence at 16742 East 400 North Road, Heyworth.

Aaron Johnson Construction, issued permit May 6, for $346,000 68-by-48 office addition at 23741 East 200 North Road, LeRoy.

