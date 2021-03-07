 Skip to main content
See the latest McLean County building permits
See the latest McLean County building permits

Building permits

BLOOMINGTON

Catalyst Construction., issued permit Feb. 26, for $100,000 interior remodel of restaurant at 503 N. Prospect Road, Unit 103.

IUVO Construction, issued permit Feb. 23 for $250,000 new single-family residential construction at 65 Pebblebrook Court.

DEM Services, issued permit Feb. 22, for $56,500 asbestos removal and nonstructural interior demolition, at the Grand Café, 615 N. Main St.

Keystone Homes/Pride Homes, issued permit Feb. 18, for $292,000 new single-family residential construction at 15 Red Maple Court.

NORMAL

P.J. Hoerr, issued permit Feb. 25, for $463,651 remodel of Phase 4 battery mezzanine, foundation/ structure, at Rivian Automotive, 100 N. Rivian Motorway.

P.J. Hoerr, issued permit Feb. 25, for $1,555,752 interior buildout at Kreitzer Holdings, 301 W. Kerrick Road.

Sun Structure Designs, d/b/a Four Seasons Sunrooms, issued permit March 1 for $61,990 16-by-18 four-season room addition at 1740 Sedona Drive.

McLEAN COUNTY

None.

