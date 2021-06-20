See the latest McLean County building permits

NORMAL
Interlocken LLC South University Series, issued permit June 7, for $309,8000 commercial remodel at 405 Broadway.
Trunk Bay Construction, issued permit May 28, for $600,000 new single-family detached residence at 2107 Heather Ridge Drive.
Bloomington Corp TJ Development, issued permit June 11, for $172,000 new single-family detached residence at 3617 Silverado Trail.
McLEAN COUNTY
Jack and Katie Peterson, issued permit June 11, for $650,000 single-family residence at North-West quarters, Danvers Township, section 17.
