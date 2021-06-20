 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

See the latest McLean County building permits

  • 0
Building permits
{{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL

Interlocken LLC South University Series, issued permit June 7, for $309,8000 commercial remodel at 405 Broadway.

Trunk Bay Construction, issued permit May 28, for $600,000 new single-family detached residence at 2107 Heather Ridge Drive.

Bloomington Corp TJ Development, issued permit June 11, for $172,000 new single-family detached residence at 3617 Silverado Trail. 

McLEAN COUNTY

Jack and Katie Peterson, issued permit June 11, for $650,000 single-family residence at North-West quarters, Danvers Township, section 17. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 21: What child tax credits mean for your family

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 21: What child tax credits mean for your family

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News