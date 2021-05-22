See the latest McLean County building permits

BLOOMINGTON
None.
NORMAL
P.J. Hoerr, issued permit May 12, for $2,005,294 remodel of Dyno-Lab at Rivian Automotive, 2450 Electric Ave. Building.
Bishop Brothers Construction, issued permit May 18, for $391,444 complete interior remodel with garage addition, at 818 Sheridan Road.
O’Neal Builders, issued permit May 13, for $675,000 new single-family detached residence at 3619 Como Court.
McLEAN COUNTY
Chase Simpsen, issued permit May 14, for $185,000 34-by-14 addition to single family residence at 22270 Ridgewood Drive, Downs.
Monte and Gayle Goss, issued permit May 17, for $200,000 24-by-29 interior house rearrange and addition, at 25552 Chestnut St., LeRoy.