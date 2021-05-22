 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
See the latest McLean County building permits
editor's pick

See the latest McLean County building permits

{{featured_button_text}}
Building permits

BLOOMINGTON

None.

NORMAL

P.J. Hoerr, issued permit May 12, for $2,005,294 remodel of Dyno-Lab at Rivian Automotive, 2450 Electric Ave. Building.

Bishop Brothers Construction, issued permit May 18, for $391,444 complete interior remodel with garage addition, at 818 Sheridan Road.

O’Neal Builders, issued permit May 13, for $675,000 new single-family detached residence at 3619 Como Court.

McLEAN COUNTY

Chase Simpsen, issued permit May 14, for $185,000 34-by-14 addition to single family residence at 22270 Ridgewood Drive, Downs.

Monte and Gayle Goss, issued permit May 17, for $200,000 24-by-29 interior house rearrange and addition, at 25552 Chestnut St., LeRoy.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 17: How to get yourself and your family ready in case of a weather disaster

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News