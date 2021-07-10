 Skip to main content
See the latest McLean County building permits

Building permits
Bloomington

Catalyst Construction issued permit June 28, for $780,000 mercantile building alteration at 216 E. Grove St.

Catalyst Construction issued permit June 28, for $285,000 office building alteration at 5 Westport Court. 

Danny Guy Construction issued permit June 30, for $150,000 single-family new construction at 1905 Dunraven Road.

Danny Guy Construction issued permit June 30, for $150,000 single-family new construction at 1907 Dunraven Road. 

Builders Sales & Service issued permit July 1, for $185,000 office building alteration at 2702 Ireland Grove Road.

Core 3 Property Management issued permit July 2, for $204,000 mercantile building alteration at 2407 E. Washington St.

Normal

Catalyst Construction issued permit June 15, for $85,000 commercial remodel at 318 S. Towanda Ave.

McLean County

Lemons Construction issued permit July 6, for $700,000 single-family residence at 19931 Jared Drive, Bloomington.

 

