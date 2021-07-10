See the latest McLean County building permits

Bloomington
Catalyst Construction issued permit June 28, for $780,000 mercantile building alteration at 216 E. Grove St.
Catalyst Construction issued permit June 28, for $285,000 office building alteration at 5 Westport Court.
Danny Guy Construction issued permit June 30, for $150,000 single-family new construction at 1905 Dunraven Road.
Danny Guy Construction issued permit June 30, for $150,000 single-family new construction at 1907 Dunraven Road.
Builders Sales & Service issued permit July 1, for $185,000 office building alteration at 2702 Ireland Grove Road.
Core 3 Property Management issued permit July 2, for $204,000 mercantile building alteration at 2407 E. Washington St.
Normal
Catalyst Construction issued permit June 15, for $85,000 commercial remodel at 318 S. Towanda Ave.
McLean County
Lemons Construction issued permit July 6, for $700,000 single-family residence at 19931 Jared Drive, Bloomington.