See the latest McLean County building permits

BLOOMINGTON

Catalyst Construction, issued permit March 3 for $110,000, pool in-fill at YWCA of McLean County, 1201 N. Hershey Road.

Franke Construction II, issued permit March 1 for $195,000, new single family construction at 1524 Stoneroller Circle.

Ken Verkler Construction, issued permit March 1, for $240,000, new single-family construction at 17 Red Maple Court.

Ken Verkler Construction, issued permit March 1, for $150,000, new single-family construction at 2510 Pampas Lane.

Ken Verkler Construction, issued permit March 1, for $180,000, new single-family construction at 2606 Handel Drive.

NORMAL

River City Construction, issued permit March 5, for $706,965, new construction of outbound charging station substation foundation at Rivian Automotive, 100 N. Rivian Way.

Tarter Construction Co., issued permit March 8, for $200,000, construction of Magnolia Salon at College Hills Mall, 107 Mall Drive.

McLEAN COUNTY

Kurt Williams, issued permit March 3, for $80,000, 60-by-110 pole barn at 27480 East 975 North Road, Ellsworth.