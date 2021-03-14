See the latest McLean County building permits

BLOOMINGTON
Catalyst Construction, issued permit March 3 for $110,000, pool in-fill at YWCA of McLean County, 1201 N. Hershey Road.
Franke Construction II, issued permit March 1 for $195,000, new single family construction at 1524 Stoneroller Circle.
Ken Verkler Construction, issued permit March 1, for $240,000, new single-family construction at 17 Red Maple Court.
Ken Verkler Construction, issued permit March 1, for $150,000, new single-family construction at 2510 Pampas Lane.
Ken Verkler Construction, issued permit March 1, for $180,000, new single-family construction at 2606 Handel Drive.
NORMAL
River City Construction, issued permit March 5, for $706,965, new construction of outbound charging station substation foundation at Rivian Automotive, 100 N. Rivian Way.
Tarter Construction Co., issued permit March 8, for $200,000, construction of Magnolia Salon at College Hills Mall, 107 Mall Drive.
McLEAN COUNTY
Kurt Williams, issued permit March 3, for $80,000, 60-by-110 pole barn at 27480 East 975 North Road, Ellsworth.
Steven Beatty, issued permit March 3, for $180,000, 48-by-75 pole barn at 12063 North 3900 East Road, Saybrook,
Ryan Redd, issued permit March 5, for $60,000, 20-by-38 attached garage addition to single family residence at 9241 Abbey Way, Downs,
Steve and Donna Ringger, issued permit March 9, for $50,000, 24-by-24 master bedroom addition to single family residence at 17251 East 2550 North Road, Hudson.