Building permits

See the latest McLean County building permits

Building permits
Normal

Great Lakes Roofing issued permit July 7, for $1,096,244 TPO roof system at 2601 W. College Ave.

Healy Construction Services issued permit July 19, for $98,980 T-mobile remodel at 200 Greenbriar Drive.

Western Specialty Contractors issued permit July 19, for $98,380 roof replacement at 1500 E. College Ave.

Home Improvements by Brad issued permit July 16, for $85,000 enclosed/covered rear porch at 1905 Claremont CC Common.

Kolton Walker issued permit July 14, for $62,000 kitchen/bath remodel at 17 Lateer Drive.

Homes by Tentac issued permit May 29, for $210,000 new single-family attached residence at 306 Bobwhite Way.

Homes by Tentac issued permit May 29, for $190,000 new single-family attached residence at 308 Bobwhite Way.

Franke Construction issued permit July 17, for $222,800 new single-family detached residence at 1704 Flagstone Drive.

Sri Devabhaktuni issued permit July 14, for $340,000 new single-family detached residence at 1027 Stags Leap Road.

Franke Construction issued permit July 14, for $230,000 new single-family detached residence at 1133 Travertine Road.

Franke Construction issued permit July 15, for $222,800 new single-family detached residence at 1726 Flagstone Drive.

Franke Construction issued permit July 15, doe $264,450 new single-family detached residence at 1714 Coralstone Way.

Hoffman Ochs General Contractors issued permit July 16, for $281,955 new single-family detached residence at 2429 Boulder Drive.

Franke Construction issued permit July 20, for $209,800 new single-family detached residence at 2428 Boulder Drive.

McLean County

William York issued permit July 15, for $70,000 28x89 building to maintain property at 2026 Mable Road, Normal.

BJ Armstrong issued permit July 16, for $588,000 single-family residence at 8238 Medinah Drive, Bloomington.

