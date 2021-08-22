 Skip to main content
Building permits

See the latest McLean County building permits

Building permits
Normal

United One Construction issued permit Aug. 10, for $306,652 new commercial lease space for Cold Stone Creamery at 1700 E. College Ave. Ste. 6.

River City Construction issued permit Aug. 10, for $353,585  RTO & Trellis Foundations commercial remodel at 100 N. Rivian Motorway.

McLean

Kuntz By-Products issued permit Aug. 16, for $1,000,000 100 by 300 addition to agriculture processing and animal feed processing facility at 31258 North 2550 Road, Chenoa.

Richard Bauersfeld issued permit Aug. 17, for $51,000 32 by 56 shed for family residence at 6441 East 535 North Road, McLean.

