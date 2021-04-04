 Skip to main content
See the latest McLean County building permits
Building permits

BLOOMINGTON

None.

NORMAL

Healy Construction Services, issued permit March 26, for $170,237 restroom remodel at Target, 301 S. Veterans Parkway.

McLEAN COUNTY

Carrie Veal, issued permit March 22, for $174,000 public stable and riding arena, at 2128 North 2700 East Road, LeRoy.

Eric and Melissa Donahue, issued permit March 25, for $220,000 detached machine shed, at 21645 North 2600 East Road, Lexington.

Lemons Construction Co., issued permit March 29, for $310,000 new construction single family residence with attached garage at 24767 Thornapple Lane, Hudson,

