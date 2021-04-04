See the latest McLean County building permits

BLOOMINGTON
None.
NORMAL
Healy Construction Services, issued permit March 26, for $170,237 restroom remodel at Target, 301 S. Veterans Parkway.
McLEAN COUNTY
Carrie Veal, issued permit March 22, for $174,000 public stable and riding arena, at 2128 North 2700 East Road, LeRoy.
Eric and Melissa Donahue, issued permit March 25, for $220,000 detached machine shed, at 21645 North 2600 East Road, Lexington.
Lemons Construction Co., issued permit March 29, for $310,000 new construction single family residence with attached garage at 24767 Thornapple Lane, Hudson,