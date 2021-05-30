See the latest McLean County building permits

BLOOMINGTON

Core 3 Property Management (Rental), issued permit May 25, for $50,000 office alteration to add bathroom, offices to existing space at 1707 E. Hamilton Road, Unit B.

Charlie Knapp Builders, issued permit May 21, for $65,000 renovation of existing storage room to three private offices for existing, adjacent office space, at 500 Bell St.

Vision Ventures, issued permit May 14, for $206,000 new construction of single family residence, at 1001 Bach Drive.

Charlie Knapp Builders, issued permit May 12, for $152,015 remodel of kitchen, cabinets, interior doors, windows and add 14-by-30 detached garage.

NORMAL

P.J. Hoerr, issued permit May 24, for $1,757,276 remodel of battery equipment platform/structural and finish at Rivian Automotive, 100 N. Rivian Motorway.

McLEAN COUNTY

David McClure, issued permit May 21, for $332,000 single family residence with attached garage/change of use, at 20376 North 1200 East Road, Carlock.

John Holt Builders, issued permit May 24, for $524,400 construction of single family residence with attached garage, at 9590 Old Peoria Road, Bloomington.