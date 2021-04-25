 Skip to main content
See the latest McLean County building permits
Building permits

BLOOMINGTON

None.

NORMAL

Wilcox Electric & Service, issued permit April 20, for $1,715,000 electrical work, storage room addition, solar array, at Connect Transit, 351 Wylie Drive.

McLEAN COUNTY

Epic Pools, East Peoria, issued permit April 14, for $70,000 24-by-48 in-ground pool with 4-by-7 concrete equipment pad, at 8769 North 2100 East Road, Downs.

Gary Golden, issued permit April 16, for $400,000 single family residence with attached garage at 8306 Medinah, Bloomington.

