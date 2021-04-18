See the latest McLean County building permits

BLOOMINGTON

P.J. Hoerr, issued permit April 13, for $305,000 to finish upgrades in sleep lab at 2204 Eastland Drive.

King Construction of Tremont, issued permit April 13, for $58,441 roof tear-off and reroof at 1 Worthington Court.

P.J. Hoerr, issued permit April 8, for $450,000, for removal and replacement of pavement, upgrades to storm water system, at 3 State Farm Plaza South.

Charlie Knapp Builders, issued permit April 8, for $151,940, for 18-by-20 addition to single family home, window replacement, at 9 Cove Pointe Court.

Core 3 Property Management (Rental), issued permits April 7, each for $460,000 for construction of 8-unit apartment buildings at 1, 2 and 7 Revolutionary Square.

NORMAL

Barton Malow Co., issued permit April 12, for $370,000 end of line test chamber, at Rivian Automotive.

P.J. Hoerr, issued permit April 9, for $490,000 refresh of restrooms at Rivian Automotive.

Tomkat Roofing, issued permit April 9, for $284,062 tear-off and re-roof at College Hills, 1503 E. College Ave.