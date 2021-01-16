See the latest McLean County building permits

BLOOMINGTON

Trunk Bay Construction, issued permit Jan. 5, for $380,000 new construction of single family home at 8 Red Maple Court.

NORMAL

P.J. Hoerr, issued permit Jan. 6, for $1,912,332 remodel of service station building at Rivian Automotive, 2430 Electric Ave.

Lesco Design & Manufacturing Co., issued permit Jan. 8, for $737,200 remodel of equipment mezzanine steel framing at Rivian Automotive, 100 N. Rivian Motorway.

Nilaya Homes, issued permit Jan. 12, for $400,000 new construction of 7-unit apartment at 1282 Healing Stone Court.

McLEAN COUNTY

Lemons Construction Co., Danvers, issued permit Jan. 11, for $360,000 construction of single family residence with attached garage at 24767 Thornapple Lane, Hudson.

Andy Traeger, issued permit Jan. 12, for $60,000 construction of 40-by-72 detached machine shed at 20737 East 1400 North Road, Bloomington.

Andy Burke, issued permit Jan. 12, for $100,000 construction of 40-by-60 machine shed at 5589 North 2850 East Road, LeRoy.