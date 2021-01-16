 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
See the latest McLean County building permits
editor's pick

See the latest McLean County building permits

{{featured_button_text}}
Building permits

BLOOMINGTON

Trunk Bay Construction, issued permit Jan. 5, for $380,000 new construction of single family home at 8 Red Maple Court.

NORMAL

P.J. Hoerr, issued permit Jan. 6, for $1,912,332 remodel of service station building at Rivian Automotive, 2430 Electric Ave.

Lesco Design & Manufacturing Co., issued permit Jan. 8, for $737,200 remodel of equipment mezzanine steel framing at Rivian Automotive, 100 N. Rivian Motorway.

Nilaya Homes, issued permit Jan. 12, for $400,000 new construction of 7-unit apartment at 1282 Healing Stone Court.

McLEAN COUNTY

Lemons Construction Co., Danvers, issued permit Jan. 11, for $360,000 construction of single family residence with attached garage at 24767 Thornapple Lane, Hudson.

Andy Traeger, issued permit Jan. 12, for $60,000 construction of 40-by-72 detached machine shed at 20737 East 1400 North Road, Bloomington.

Andy Burke, issued permit Jan. 12, for $100,000 construction of 40-by-60 machine shed at 5589 North 2850 East Road, LeRoy.

A look back: Iconic symbols of Bloomington-Normal

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Officials discuss Mitsubishi decision

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News