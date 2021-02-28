See the latest McLean County building permits

BLOOMINGTON

Builders Sales and Service Co., issued permit Feb. 12, for $60,000 remodel of entryway and waiting area around security, at 3 State Farm Plaza South, Unit P.

Farnsworth Group, issued permit Feb. 11, for $591,000 to finish upgrades to restrooms throughout facility, at 2702 Ireland Grove Road.

Builders Sales and Service Co., issued permit Feb. 10, for $200,000 remodel of restrooms and locker rooms at 2202 Graf Drive.

John Holt Builder, issued permit Feb. 4, for $130,871 remodel including removing interior walls, update counter, electrical fixtures, flooring at 902 N. Hershey Road.

Franke Construction II, issued permit Feb. 4, for $195,000 new single-family residential construction at 1402 Winterberry Circle.

Builders Sales and Service Co., issued permit Feb. 2, for $1,200,000 to finish upgrades to existing restrooms throughout facility, at 3 State Farm Plaza South.

NORMAL

Keystone Homes, issued permit Feb. 17, for $205,000 new single-family detached residence, at 3600 Napa Lane.

McLEAN COUNTY

River City Construction, issued permit Feb. 17, for $3,371,000 digester reconstruction at Bloomington-Normal Water Reclamation District, 16325 East 700 North Road, Heyworth.