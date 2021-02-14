 Skip to main content
See the latest McLean County building permits
BLOOMINGTON

None.

NORMAL

Trunk Bay Construction, issued permit Feb. 4, for $375,000 single-family home at 401 Bobwhite Way.

McLEAN COUNTY

Prairie Central Cooperative, issued permit Feb. 2 for $800,000 grain dryer at 31469 North 2550 East Road, Chenoa.

Legacy Solar, issued permit Feb. 4 for $54,000 6-by-13 foot solar array at 15910 Pebble Beach Drive, Bloomington.

