 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
See the latest Normal building permits

See the latest Normal building permits

{{featured_button_text}}
Building permits

BLOOMINGTON

None

NORMAL

River City Construction was issued a permit Dec. 11 for a $9,824,858 addition at Rivian Automotive, 1 N. Rivian Motorway.

Nate McClintick was issued a permit Dec. 10 for a $140,000 project at 405 Broadway.

All Seasons Roofing was issued a permit Dec. 10 for a $22,000 tear-off, re-roof at 2000 N. Linden.

Gannaway Construction was issued a permit Dec. 11 for a $10,000 interior remodel at 1520 E. College Ave., Suite D.

MCLEAN COUNTY

None

A look back: Iconic symbols of Bloomington-Normal

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Officials discuss Mitsubishi decision

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News