See the latest Normal building permits

Window World of Bloomington was issued a permit Dec. 15 for a $1,792 windows replacement at 319 Oakdale Ave.

Window World of Bloomington was issued a permit Dec. 15 for a $2,912 windows replacement at 1018 Hovey Ave.

Window World of Bloomington was issued a permit Dec. 15 for a $1,344 tearoff/reroof at 1510 Dustin Drive, Apt. 2.

Window World of Bloomington was issued a permit Dec. 15 for a $1,743 windows replacement at 1107 S. Linden St.

Window World of Bloomington was issued a permit Dec. 15 for a $1,644 windows replacement at 103 Colchester Drive.

Window World of Bloomington was issued a permit Dec. 15 for a $2,907 windows replacement at 905 Timothy Court.

Window World of Bloomington was issued a permit Dec. 15 for a $448 windows replacement at 1239 Beacon Hill Court.

Window World of Bloomington was issued a permit Dec. 15 for a $224 tearoff/reroof at 2009 Dream Drive.

Window World of Bloomington was issued a permit Dec. 15 for a $909 windows replacement at 22 University Court.

Window World of Bloomington was issued a permit Dec. 15 for a $2,811 windows replacement at 1400 Lismore Lane.