See the latest Normal building permits

NORMAL
Barton Marlow Co. was issued a permit Dec. 23 for a $29,261,700 north body addition at Rivian Automotive LLC, 100 N. Rivian Motorway.
Thornbrugh Construction was issued a permit Dec. 15 for an AOPI Sorority House for Berta Nu Corp. Alpha Omicron, 405 Normal Ave.
StraightUp Solar was issued a permit Dec. 29 for a $312,100 solar PV for Normal Township, 600 E. Willow St.
Doug and Tishi Jiles were issued a permit Dec. 28 for a $6,000 10x16-foot shed at 625 Celebration Drive.
Gary Hopkins was issued a permit Dec. 3 for a $2,000 basement bathroom and interior remodel with partial siding at 1829 Johnson Drive.
Carlson Siding and Construction LLC was issued a permit Dec. 16 for a $20,000 tearoff/reroof at 1820 Parkway Court.
Sundown Exteriors LLC was issued a permit Dec. 2 for a $16,621 tearoff/reroof at 4 Hawthorne Drive.
Sundown Exteriors LLC was issued a permit Dec. 2 for a $5,467 tearoff/reroof at 1304 Broadway Place.
Sundown Exteriors LLC was issued a permit Dec. 2 for an $8,910 tearoff/reroof at 1624 Frontier Drive.
Sundown Exteriors LLC was issued a permit Dec. 2 for a $21,630 tearoff/reroof at 6 Payne Place.
Banks Remodeling Inc. was issued a permit Dec. 1 for a $27,000 basement finish at 408 Bobwhite Way.
Trunk Bay Construction was issued a permit Dec. 23 for a $20,000 interior and exterior remodel at 1803 Hoover Drive.
Feldco Factory Direct was issued a permit Dec. 4 for a $9,153 window replacement at 1814 Windmere Drive.
Integrity Roofing LLC was issued a permit Dec. 10 for an $11,000 reroof at 902 Timothy Court.
Sparks Construction LLC was issued a permit Dec. 7 for a $12,000 tearoff/reroof at 2359 Cascade Court.
Cronkhite Home Solutions was issued a permit Dec. 9 for a $30,000 16x18-foot covered rear porch at 303 Labrador Lane.
Banks Remodeling Inc. was issued a permit Dec. 10 for a $17,500 basement finish at 2151 Boulder Drive.
Window World of Bloomington was issued a permit Dec. 15 for a $5,673 windows replacement at 410 E. Vernon Ave.
Window World of Bloomington was issued a permit Dec. 15 for a $3,078 windows replacement at 1205 N. Oak St.
Window World of Bloomington was issued a permit Dec. 15 for a $3,117 windows replacement at 119 Colchester Drive.
Window World of Bloomington was issued a permit Dec. 15 for a $10,743 windows replacement at 1109 Ironwood CC Drive.
Window World of Bloomington was issued a permit Dec. 15 for a $1,792 windows replacement at 319 Oakdale Ave.
Window World of Bloomington was issued a permit Dec. 15 for a $2,912 windows replacement at 1018 Hovey Ave.
Window World of Bloomington was issued a permit Dec. 15 for a $1,344 tearoff/reroof at 1510 Dustin Drive, Apt. 2.
Window World of Bloomington was issued a permit Dec. 15 for a $1,743 windows replacement at 1107 S. Linden St.
Window World of Bloomington was issued a permit Dec. 15 for a $1,644 windows replacement at 103 Colchester Drive.
Window World of Bloomington was issued a permit Dec. 15 for a $2,907 windows replacement at 905 Timothy Court.
Window World of Bloomington was issued a permit Dec. 15 for a $448 windows replacement at 1239 Beacon Hill Court.
Window World of Bloomington was issued a permit Dec. 15 for a $224 tearoff/reroof at 2009 Dream Drive.
Window World of Bloomington was issued a permit Dec. 15 for a $909 windows replacement at 22 University Court.
Window World of Bloomington was issued a permit Dec. 15 for a $2,811 windows replacement at 1400 Lismore Lane.
Window World of Bloomington was issued a permit Dec. 15 for a $969 windows replacement at 1612 Beech St. B.
Window World of Bloomington was issued a permit Dec. 15 for a $448 windows replacement at 107 Hammitt Drive.
Window World of Bloomington was issued a permit Dec. 15 for a $323 windows replacement at 818 Jersey Ave.
Sparks Construction LLC was issued a permit Dec. 16 for a $4,000 tearoff/reroof at 13 Norwood Ave.
AMBUCS was issued a permit Dec. 16 for a $3,200 wheelchair ramp at 1711 B St.
Ross Thompson was issued a permit Dec. 17 for a $1,500 16x14-foot deck with pergola at 1810 Whistling Way.
C&W Roofing was issued a permit Dec. 17 for an $8,000 tearoff/reroof at 1104 Ironwood CC Drive.
James Hodge was issued a permit Dec. 17 for a $500 window/door replacement at 820 Manchester Road.
Randy Devary was issued a permit Dec. 29 for a $10,700 basement finish – one bedroom at 1163 Blue Bill Way.
Michael Williams was issued a permit Dec. 28 for a $30,000 siding, windows and interior wall removal at 24 Grandview Drive.
Renewal by Andersen was issued a permit Dec. 29 for $5,000 windows at 12 Thomas Drive.
Renewal by Andersen was issued a permit Dec. 28 for $34,000 windows at 307 Ironwood CC Drive.
Renewal by Andersen was issued a permit Dec. 28 for $12,000 windows at 1921 Haverhill CC Park.
Renewal by Andersen was issued a permit Dec. 29 for $13,000 windows at 502 Wellesley Drive.