See the latest Normal building permits

NORMAL

P.J. Hoerr was issued a permit Dec. 18 for a $536,000 fluid fill station at Rivian Automotive, 1 N. Rivian Motorway.

Catalyst Construction was issued a permit Dec. 17 for a $1,459,200 remodel of an existing house and addition at 101 E. Vernon Ave.

LandMark Construction & Renovations was issued three permits Dec. 10 for $175,000 each, for construction of new single-family attached homes at 1771, 1773 and 1775 Lacebark Way.

Franke Construction was issued two permits Dec. 16 for $204,400 each, for construction of new single-family homes at 2624 Shale Road and 2616 Red Rock Road.

