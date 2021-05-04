SEE THE MAP: What's being done to fill vacancies in downtown Bloomington

I made contact with Debbie Dillon, the owner, a few weeks ago. She explained the building is still under lease to CVS until June 2022, and that because she lives out of state, seeing to maintenance has not been easy.

"Whenever anything has been told of us, we've taken care of it," Dillon said of the city notifying her of repairs the building requires. She had plans to renovate the top two floors into apartments, but they never panned out.

"If the right person can come in with the right money and the right ideas, it could be the most amazing building," Dillon said, adding that she has considered selling.

If her building does hit the market, it would join at least three other downtown commercial anchors currently without occupants and for sale.

Home to a number of banks since it was built in 1854, the three-floor, 7,400-square-foot, Italianate-style building at 102 N. Main St. is listed at $299,000. It most recently housed the Dorris Law Firm.