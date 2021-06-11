 Skip to main content
See the report: Whit's End 51 in Macon permit suspended

MACON — The Macon County Health Department has suspended the permit for Whit's End 51 restaurant and bar in Macon. 

An inspection on Tuesday found "live cockroaches and evidence of rodent activity (droppings/chewed equipment)," according to a two-page report.

A caller contacted the department on May 17 saying she saw cockroaches on the counter "and crawling up the wall in the kitchen," the report said. 

No one answered when the listed telephone number of the business was called Friday evening. 

Read the report here:

Download PDF Whit's End

