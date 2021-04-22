Select Care bone health clinic opens in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — A new bone health clinic, Select Care PLLC, opened April 1 at 2103 E. Washington St., Suite 2C, Bloomington.

The clinic specializes in osteoporosis and is owned and led by Shannon Laesch, an advanced practice nurse who is board certified as an Adult Health Clinical Nurse Specialist. She has practiced osteoporosis care and treatment in the community for more than seven years.

In May, Select Care will have use of the state's only ultrasound bone density machine using Radiofrequency Echographic Multi Spectrometry (REMS) radiation-free technology for bone density and assessment at the lumbar vertebrae and the femoral neck.

For more information about Select Care, go to www.selectcarepllc.com or call 309-808-1450.

