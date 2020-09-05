SIMPSON: Building positive labor-management relations

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hats off this Labor Day weekend to all the hard-working men and women who work tirelessly to improve our infrastructure and buildings we rely on. We thank you for all the sweaty, dusty, essential work in which training and experience are paramount, and in which knowing how to do things safely can mean the difference between life and death.

Today and every day, Laborers and the contractors for whom they work are out there building highways, bridges, wind and solar farms, tunnels, power plants, pipelines, water and sewer systems, and so much more that shapes our community.

Great Plains Laborers-Employers Cooperation & Education Trust works endlessly to bring construction users, construction contractors and Union Labor together for mutual benefit. We proudly represent over 9,000 union construction craft Laborers and 3,000 construction contractors across 35 Illinois counties.

We strive to forge strong relationships with industry leaders throughout the region, working to advocate for policies that spur economic development and ensure that local businesses and union construction professionals are provided opportunities to make a living. We pride ourselves in our commitment to safety, training, diversity, head of house wages and opportunities for our youth.