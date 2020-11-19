Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers (copy)

 Skip to main content
Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers
Real estate transfers

Decatur 

2425 Boiling Springs Road, $200,000, Eileen James to David P. and Michelle L. Greenwell

4106 N. Buckingham Drive, $100,000, Emma Beard-Gilliam to Ryan R. Robinson

1281 Buena Vista Ave, $28,500, J&H Properties of Illinois LLC to Brandon and Nicole Pinkston

991 Bunker Lane, $157,000, Earline M. Wisher to Andrew L. Bell, Sr.

6 NE Carroll Drive, $120,000, William O. and Mona M. Altman to Donald D. and Nancy J. Williams

3740 Castlerock Drive, $230,000, David A. and Rose A. Pope to Zachary Bollhorst and Kristen Maigmat

721 W. Center St., $10,000, Frank Douglas Ledwig Jr. to Vell's Property Inc.

1614 W. Division St., $54,000, Jeffrey D. Richardson, Bankruptcy Trustee in Cas No. 20-70532 to Shelby D. Ruscitto 

177 Fenway Drive, $145,000, Jacob F. Roddis to S. Jill Laverty 

3735 Fontenac Drive, $54,635, Steven C. and Ruth A. Young to Heidi M. Thorp

4415 Forrest Pkwy, $120,000, Michael Stokes to Chad Rentschler

840 W. Frank Drive, $59,500 (contract 2015), Hickory Point Bank Trustee Edward F. Peasley SEP IRA to Janet Beasley

2895 S. Franklin Street Road, $65,000, VRG Properties Company, A Delaware Corp., to Bilal Fiad

3931 N. Greenridge Drive, $121,000, Earl D. and Camila D. Taylor Sr. to Kristin King and Frederick Jackson 

3802 Harryland Road, $90,000, Mark Scranton to Charles M. Vaughan

923 N. Hill Ave., $35,000, Travis Green to Lashon Crue

2890 Grove Court, $88,000, Cindy K. Radliff to Tony L. Radliff

419 N. Lakeshore Drive, $40,000 (contract 2018), Philip and Bobbi Batchelder to Sharon Brown

3724 E. Lake Shore Drive, $117,500, Raymond L. Rich to Aaron M. Eubanks and Makenzie D. Larrick

2004 W. Leafland Ave, $6,000, Tania L. Bobo to Torance E. Long

1049 W. Macon St., $47,500, Decatur Pilot, NFP to Quintazia Turner

1136 W. Main St., $23,000, Wayne Eugene and Cathy Sue Carter to Robert Lewis

273 Marlene Ave., $60,000, Vernon and Donna Jimison to Sam R. and Sue E. Jimison

1321 Meadowview Drive, $220,000, Jeffrey J. Pokorski to Mel Drozs

1314 E. Moore St., $21,000, Larry J. and Carolyn L. Butler Sr. to Randy and Ashley Butler

1705 Moorwood Drive $70,500, Estate of Michael T. Flesch, deceased to Gladys Taylor

457 N. Newcastle Drive, $90,000, Viki M. Hubbard to Richard A. Hunt

1250 N. Nickey Ave., $27,000, Jeff Freeman to Scott Wilkinson  

839 W. North St., $17,000, Wells Fargo Bank NA to Little Aussies LLC

167 Northland Drive, $92,000, Shara Oyler to David M. and Pamela J. Martin

1910 W. Packard St., $31,000, Lacy Woodruff to Amber Anderson 

2400 W. Packard St., $280,000, Bruce A. Logan to Ashley Caughell

2019 Ramsey Drive, $84,000, John F. and Mary F. Allsup to Jayne K. Fedor 

55 Ridgedale Drive, $53,000, U.S. Bank National Association to Malinda Marjorie Jackson 

2736 Rob Roy Place, $114,900, Estate of James Lee Rucker, deceased to Daniel and Nicole Goebel

3780 Skyline Drive, $128,900, Kacy Harlan to Janis K. Kahler

409 Southmoreland Place, $510,000, Madeline Cooper to Robert Ruiz

404 N. Summit Ave., $93,000, Kyle H. Anderson to Benjamin Z. and Leslie D. Hedenberg

2160 N. Summit Court, $139,900, Alexander N. and Jennifer L. Gould to Michael James Allen 

3006 N. Taylor Ave., $192,500, Kaleb M. and Lindsey Swarts to Kevin W. and Jennifer L. Bridges 

3127 S. Taylor Road, $156,100, Kevin L. and Kate B. Fuller to Cartus Financial Corporation

3127 S. Taylor Road, $156,100, Cartus Financial Corporation to Joshua and Laura Mahon

248 Westlawn Ave., $92,500, Scott and Michelle Jane Muth to James Ansel Davis

1922 S. Windsor Road, $75,000, Martha J. Petrowsky to Zachary T. Maxey

2564 E. Wood St., $18,000, Debra S. Stivers to Lincoln Land Il Land Trust 5675

325 S. 23rd Place, $67,000, Devisees of Richard L. Sattley, deceased to Sydney Rhoades

445 N. 32nd St., $112,000, Raymond and Heather Benner to Robert Wichert

Forsyth

345 Loma Drive, $160,000, Dylan Turner and Kaitlyn Knapp to Brent and Amber Hunsley

Lovington

4165 Shaw Road, $200,000, Pamela Reeves to David and Tracy Davis

4165 Shaw Road, $200,000, Pamela Reeves to Jeffrey and Ronda Davis

4165 Shaw Road, $200,000, Jeffrey and Ronda Davis to David and Tracy Davis

Maroa

418 E. Kennedy St., $176,500, James L. and Carole J. Halvachs Jr. to Thomas A. Gallup II

320 S. Locust St., $70,000, Tammy S. Trantham to Caleb P. Wilson 

504 N. Locust St., $234,900, Cory J. and Casie D. McCClellan to Kristopher S. and Nicole L. Kahler

203 S. Wood St., $179,350, John F. Griffin to Robert E. Knittle

Mount Zion

701 Bucks Lair Court, $115,000, Michael and Judith M. Repenski to Angela Thomas and Kenneth W. Snead

635 Elm St., $70,000, Helen E. Jones to Hannah B. Odom

1537 August Hill Place, $33,500, Lewis Property Development, LLC to Carol J. and Robbie C. Calhoun 

1541 August Hill Place, $33,500, Lewis Property Development LLC to Donald D. and Dianne M. Asay 

660 Elm St., $150,000, Trisha Nicole Hale to Raven R. Schultz and Brock R. Read

1625 Hunters Point Court, $314,100, John Beiler to Tracy A. and Bonnie Virden 

150 Lexington Circle, $259,000, Cheryl Jacobs to Christopher S. and Molly A. Gregg 

1125 Souders Court, $75,000, Susan J. Chapman to Rosemary Jones Hupp

6381 Whirlaway Drive, $137,000, Adam J. and Breann E. Traxler to Zachary M. Day 

420 W. Wildwood Drive, $94,000, Donald Lighthart to Karen A. Mayer

Niantic

360 N. Main St., $92,500, Estate of Helen L. and Mick Stacey to Jon C. and Janis C. Rhodes 

492 E. North St., $34,500, Zachary Tyler Eaton to Cody J. Crane

Oreana

14 Park Court, $187,000, Bradley G. Kaufman to Dylan J. Turner

120 E. South St., $45,000, Estate of Wenona R. Marshall, deceased c/o Bryan K. Marshall to Donna Louise Chaney

Warrensburg

315 W. North St., $144,500, James C. and Shelly R. Mansfield to Zachary Adam  Vail

 Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.

