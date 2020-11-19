Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers (copy)

Decatur
2425 Boiling Springs Road, $200,000, Eileen James to David P. and Michelle L. Greenwell
4106 N. Buckingham Drive, $100,000, Emma Beard-Gilliam to Ryan R. Robinson
1281 Buena Vista Ave, $28,500, J&H Properties of Illinois LLC to Brandon and Nicole Pinkston
991 Bunker Lane, $157,000, Earline M. Wisher to Andrew L. Bell, Sr.
6 NE Carroll Drive, $120,000, William O. and Mona M. Altman to Donald D. and Nancy J. Williams
3740 Castlerock Drive, $230,000, David A. and Rose A. Pope to Zachary Bollhorst and Kristen Maigmat
721 W. Center St., $10,000, Frank Douglas Ledwig Jr. to Vell's Property Inc.
1614 W. Division St., $54,000, Jeffrey D. Richardson, Bankruptcy Trustee in Cas No. 20-70532 to Shelby D. Ruscitto
177 Fenway Drive, $145,000, Jacob F. Roddis to S. Jill Laverty
3735 Fontenac Drive, $54,635, Steven C. and Ruth A. Young to Heidi M. Thorp
4415 Forrest Pkwy, $120,000, Michael Stokes to Chad Rentschler
840 W. Frank Drive, $59,500 (contract 2015), Hickory Point Bank Trustee Edward F. Peasley SEP IRA to Janet Beasley
2895 S. Franklin Street Road, $65,000, VRG Properties Company, A Delaware Corp., to Bilal Fiad
3931 N. Greenridge Drive, $121,000, Earl D. and Camila D. Taylor Sr. to Kristin King and Frederick Jackson
3802 Harryland Road, $90,000, Mark Scranton to Charles M. Vaughan
923 N. Hill Ave., $35,000, Travis Green to Lashon Crue
2890 Grove Court, $88,000, Cindy K. Radliff to Tony L. Radliff
419 N. Lakeshore Drive, $40,000 (contract 2018), Philip and Bobbi Batchelder to Sharon Brown
3724 E. Lake Shore Drive, $117,500, Raymond L. Rich to Aaron M. Eubanks and Makenzie D. Larrick
2004 W. Leafland Ave, $6,000, Tania L. Bobo to Torance E. Long
1049 W. Macon St., $47,500, Decatur Pilot, NFP to Quintazia Turner
1136 W. Main St., $23,000, Wayne Eugene and Cathy Sue Carter to Robert Lewis
273 Marlene Ave., $60,000, Vernon and Donna Jimison to Sam R. and Sue E. Jimison
1321 Meadowview Drive, $220,000, Jeffrey J. Pokorski to Mel Drozs
1314 E. Moore St., $21,000, Larry J. and Carolyn L. Butler Sr. to Randy and Ashley Butler
1705 Moorwood Drive $70,500, Estate of Michael T. Flesch, deceased to Gladys Taylor
457 N. Newcastle Drive, $90,000, Viki M. Hubbard to Richard A. Hunt
1250 N. Nickey Ave., $27,000, Jeff Freeman to Scott Wilkinson
839 W. North St., $17,000, Wells Fargo Bank NA to Little Aussies LLC
167 Northland Drive, $92,000, Shara Oyler to David M. and Pamela J. Martin
1910 W. Packard St., $31,000, Lacy Woodruff to Amber Anderson
2400 W. Packard St., $280,000, Bruce A. Logan to Ashley Caughell
2019 Ramsey Drive, $84,000, John F. and Mary F. Allsup to Jayne K. Fedor
55 Ridgedale Drive, $53,000, U.S. Bank National Association to Malinda Marjorie Jackson
2736 Rob Roy Place, $114,900, Estate of James Lee Rucker, deceased to Daniel and Nicole Goebel
3780 Skyline Drive, $128,900, Kacy Harlan to Janis K. Kahler
409 Southmoreland Place, $510,000, Madeline Cooper to Robert Ruiz
404 N. Summit Ave., $93,000, Kyle H. Anderson to Benjamin Z. and Leslie D. Hedenberg
2160 N. Summit Court, $139,900, Alexander N. and Jennifer L. Gould to Michael James Allen
3006 N. Taylor Ave., $192,500, Kaleb M. and Lindsey Swarts to Kevin W. and Jennifer L. Bridges
3127 S. Taylor Road, $156,100, Kevin L. and Kate B. Fuller to Cartus Financial Corporation
3127 S. Taylor Road, $156,100, Cartus Financial Corporation to Joshua and Laura Mahon
248 Westlawn Ave., $92,500, Scott and Michelle Jane Muth to James Ansel Davis
1922 S. Windsor Road, $75,000, Martha J. Petrowsky to Zachary T. Maxey
2564 E. Wood St., $18,000, Debra S. Stivers to Lincoln Land Il Land Trust 5675
325 S. 23rd Place, $67,000, Devisees of Richard L. Sattley, deceased to Sydney Rhoades
445 N. 32nd St., $112,000, Raymond and Heather Benner to Robert Wichert
Forsyth
345 Loma Drive, $160,000, Dylan Turner and Kaitlyn Knapp to Brent and Amber Hunsley
Lovington
4165 Shaw Road, $200,000, Pamela Reeves to David and Tracy Davis
4165 Shaw Road, $200,000, Pamela Reeves to Jeffrey and Ronda Davis
4165 Shaw Road, $200,000, Jeffrey and Ronda Davis to David and Tracy Davis
Maroa
418 E. Kennedy St., $176,500, James L. and Carole J. Halvachs Jr. to Thomas A. Gallup II
320 S. Locust St., $70,000, Tammy S. Trantham to Caleb P. Wilson
504 N. Locust St., $234,900, Cory J. and Casie D. McCClellan to Kristopher S. and Nicole L. Kahler
203 S. Wood St., $179,350, John F. Griffin to Robert E. Knittle
Mount Zion
701 Bucks Lair Court, $115,000, Michael and Judith M. Repenski to Angela Thomas and Kenneth W. Snead
635 Elm St., $70,000, Helen E. Jones to Hannah B. Odom
1537 August Hill Place, $33,500, Lewis Property Development, LLC to Carol J. and Robbie C. Calhoun
1541 August Hill Place, $33,500, Lewis Property Development LLC to Donald D. and Dianne M. Asay
660 Elm St., $150,000, Trisha Nicole Hale to Raven R. Schultz and Brock R. Read
1625 Hunters Point Court, $314,100, John Beiler to Tracy A. and Bonnie Virden
150 Lexington Circle, $259,000, Cheryl Jacobs to Christopher S. and Molly A. Gregg
1125 Souders Court, $75,000, Susan J. Chapman to Rosemary Jones Hupp
6381 Whirlaway Drive, $137,000, Adam J. and Breann E. Traxler to Zachary M. Day
420 W. Wildwood Drive, $94,000, Donald Lighthart to Karen A. Mayer
Niantic
360 N. Main St., $92,500, Estate of Helen L. and Mick Stacey to Jon C. and Janis C. Rhodes
492 E. North St., $34,500, Zachary Tyler Eaton to Cody J. Crane
Oreana
14 Park Court, $187,000, Bradley G. Kaufman to Dylan J. Turner
120 E. South St., $45,000, Estate of Wenona R. Marshall, deceased c/o Bryan K. Marshall to Donna Louise Chaney
Warrensburg
315 W. North St., $144,500, James C. and Shelly R. Mansfield to Zachary Adam Vail
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.