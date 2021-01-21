Springfield order allows bars to remain open until 1 a.m.

Bars in Springfield can now stay open until 1 a.m.

On Wednesday, Mayor Jim Langfelder signed an order which immediately puts local restrictions into effect, as Sangamon County is now in the less-restrictive Phase 4 of the state's Restore Illinois plan.

In addition to requiring local bars to close by 1 a.m., the city of Springfield is maintaining its mask mandate.

Masks will still be required for entry into all local restaurants and bars, and must be worn in common areas as people wait for tables and place take-out orders. Each customer will also have an assigned table seat, and is required to remain at their own table. If a guest leaves their seat to use the restroom or go outside, a face mask must be worn. No congregating in open areas is allowed.

City personnel from the police department, fire department and code inspectors are authorized and directed to inspect, enforce and issue citations as needed to enforce the provisions of the executive order.

In addition to fines, all establishments with liquor licenses are subject to license suspension or license termination if they fail to comply.