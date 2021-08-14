State Farm to add more than 700 positions at Bloomington headquarters

BLOOMINGTON — State Farm on Friday announced its plans to hire more than 2,500 full-time employees, including more than 700 at its headquarters in Bloomington. The new hybrid in-office/virtual positions will also be spread among State Farm hubs in Atlanta, Dallas and Phoenix.

A virtual career fair is planned for noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17. Register online at https://app.brazenconnect.com/a/state-farm/e/1qn9M.

According to a news release from State Farm, the company is adding the positions to assist customers with claims and meet business needs throughout the organization. Some of the positions support in-language claims teams to assist customers speaking Spanish and Asian languages, the release said. No insurance experience is necessary.

The full-time positions, which could cover a variety of shifts, start at more than $16 an hour with access to full benefits, the news release said.

For more information, go to StateFarm.com/careers or search "State Farm careers" on Facebook or LinkedIn.

