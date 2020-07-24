Tesla sues Rivian, says company stole talent, trade secrets

This is a developing story and will be updated ...
NORMAL — Rivian, the electric vehicle startup that's expected to bring thousands of employees to its Normal plant over 10 years, is being sued by rival Tesla, which claims the company is stealing trade secrets and talent.
In the 17-page complaint filed in Superior Court in Santa Clara, California, Tesla pointed to "an alarming pattern among Tesla employees recently leaving to join Rivian."
The lawsuit also names four former Tesla employees who the company says took confidential information. The suit claims breach of contact, intentional interference with contract and violation of the Uniform Trade Secrets Act of California.
"Rivian is knowingly encouraging the misappropriation of Tesla’s trade secret, confidential, and proprietary information by Tesla employees that Rivian hires,” the suit says.
Rivian in a statement said: "We admire Tesla for its leadership in resetting expectations of what an electric car can be. Rivian is made up of high-performing, mission-driven teams, and our business model and technology are based on many years of engineering, design and strategy development. This requires the contribution and know-how of thousands of employees from across the technology and automotive spaces. Upon joining Rivian, we require all employees to confirm that they have not, and will not, introduce former employers' intellectual property into Rivian systems. This suit's allegations are baseless and run counter to Rivian's culture, ethos and corporate policies."
Rivian has a contract with Amazon to build 100,000 electric delivery vans starting next year at its Normal factory. The company recently said it has raised another $2.5 billion in funding from accounts advised by investment firm T. Rowe Price.
PHOTOS: Rivian Automotive
