Tesla sues Rivian, says company stole talent, trade secrets

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This is a developing story and will be updated ...

NORMAL — Rivian, the electric vehicle startup that's expected to bring thousands of employees to its Normal plant over 10 years, is being sued by rival Tesla, which claims the company is stealing trade secrets and talent.

In the 17-page complaint filed in Superior Court in Santa Clara, California, Tesla pointed to "an alarming pattern among Tesla employees recently leaving to join Rivian."

The lawsuit also names four former Tesla employees who the company says took confidential information. The suit claims breach of contact, intentional interference with contract and violation of the Uniform Trade Secrets Act of California.

"Rivian is knowingly encouraging the misappropriation of Tesla’s trade secret, confidential, and proprietary information by Tesla employees that Rivian hires,” the suit says.