This McLean County cannabis business is growing so much, they need more parking
This McLean County cannabis business is growing so much, they need more parking

022121-blm-loc-6potside

Molly Cunico, a brand ambassador with Beyond/Hello recreational cannabis dispensary in Bloomington, points to available products for purchase.

 SIERRA HENRY, THE PANTAGRAPH

NORMAL — Jushi Holdings Inc. wants to expand the parking lot at its Normal recreational cannabis dispensary, documents filed with the town sjpw.

Sales have soared at the 501 Northtown W. Road business since opening in May under the Beyond/Hello Brand, and the company in January opened a new location at 118 Keaton Place in Bloomington.

Download PDF Cannabis dispensary requests special use permit amendment

Due to an increase in traffic to the business, Jushi is requesting an amendment to its special use permit to construct a 40-space parking lot west of the property, according to Town Planner Mercy Davison. The Zoning Board of Appeals will consider the proposal during a Thursday evening meeting.

The proposed lot would be located on a separate property under different ownership, according to staff.



Your membership makes our reporting possible.
Jushi is seeking a landscaping variance that would apply the town's landscaping regulations to only the area on the lot that is being developed. Without the variance, the property would require 30 trees and 150 shrubs.

With the variance, Jushi would be required to have 13 trees and 65 shrubs on the property. Town staff is recommending the Zoning Board to approve the variance, but if the company chooses to further develop the property, the landscaping requirements would apply.

The Normal Zoning Board of Appeals will consider Jushi's request during its meeting starting at 5 p.m. Thursday. The meeting will be livestreamed through the town's YouTube page.

Recreational cannabis became legal in Illinois in 2020. More than $1 billion in products were sold last year statewide, data shows.



Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.



