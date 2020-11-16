 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This Normal pub today announced 'we can no longer continue operating'
1 comment
top story

This Normal pub today announced 'we can no longer continue operating'

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}
Maggie Miley's

Maggie Miley's Irish Pub; 126 E Beaufort St, Normal, IL 61761; established in 2004.

 B CORBIN

NORMAL — The operator of Maggie Miley's Irish Pub has posted on Facebook that "we can no longer continue operating with the current restrictions causing a financial strain."

The post on Monday night said they're planning to close at 9 p.m. on Nov. 25 "until further notice."

Until then, curbside delivery and a tent will be available at the 126 E. Beaufort St. pub, the post said.

Watch now: For Bloomington-Normal businesses, COVID presents months of uncertainty

Pantagraph digital subscriptions start at $3. Support our work. Learn more.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"We hope that we have a 17th anniversary and many more, but we have to get through this first and with the government mandates and NO local, state, or federal relief, that will be very challenging. We know we are not alone in this and hope and pray for everyone to stay safe and healthy during this crazy time," the post said.

The state this month imposed new restrictions on restaurants and bars in hopes of containing the widening coronavirus. A stay-at-home order also was issued in March.

Last week, Epiphany Farms, which operates restaurants in Central Illinois, announced plans to “consolidate, minimize and go back to the basics.”

Epiphany Farms said the COVID-19 pandemic has forced major changes. Its Anju Above and Epiphany Farms restaurants will continue to have to-go menus in place, but Old Bank Restaurant & Bar in Leroy, Illinois, and Bakery and Pickle in downtown Bloomington have been temporarily closed.

COVID-19 myths and misconceptions: Mayo Clinic experts weigh in

1 comment
0
0
0
0
0

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Officials discuss Mitsubishi decision

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News