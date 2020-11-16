This Normal pub today announced 'we can no longer continue operating'

NORMAL — The operator of Maggie Miley's Irish Pub has posted on Facebook that "we can no longer continue operating with the current restrictions causing a financial strain."
The post on Monday night said they're planning to close at 9 p.m. on Nov. 25 "until further notice."
Until then, curbside delivery and a tent will be available at the 126 E. Beaufort St. pub, the post said.
"We hope that we have a 17th anniversary and many more, but we have to get through this first and with the government mandates and NO local, state, or federal relief, that will be very challenging. We know we are not alone in this and hope and pray for everyone to stay safe and healthy during this crazy time," the post said.
The state this month imposed new restrictions on restaurants and bars in hopes of containing the widening coronavirus. A stay-at-home order also was issued in March.
Last week, Epiphany Farms, which operates restaurants in Central Illinois, announced plans to “consolidate, minimize and go back to the basics.”
Epiphany Farms said the COVID-19 pandemic has forced major changes. Its Anju Above and Epiphany Farms restaurants will continue to have to-go menus in place, but Old Bank Restaurant & Bar in Leroy, Illinois, and Bakery and Pickle in downtown Bloomington have been temporarily closed.
