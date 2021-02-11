 Skip to main content
Town and Country Bank to open new branch in Bloomington
Town and Country Bank to open new branch in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Town and Country Bank is opening of a new branch location in Bloomington at 404 Hershey Road, Suite B, on March 1. The bank plans to celebrate the opening with an open house later in the year.

The facility on Hershey Road has operated as a loan production office for the bank since 2018, and is transitioning to a full-service branch. The branch will offer consumer, commercial and treasury management products and services, with in-branch service as well as online and digital assistance to customers.

“Our team here in Bloomington is so excited to be able to bring the complete package of banking services to the community. Our difference is our commitment to our customers,” said David Rutledge, EVP, community bank president - Bloomington.

The new branch will expand its staff to more effectively serve the community.

Town and Country Financial Corp. has other branches in Buffalo, Decatur, Edwardsville, Fairview Heights, Jacksonville, Lincoln, Mount Zion, Springfield and Quincy. Information about the bank is available at townandcountrybank.com.

