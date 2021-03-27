Truck drivers are delivering the coronavirus vaccine, but they can't get a shot.

The search for more drivers also meant most Illinois transport companies avoided laying off employees. Most that needed extra funding, Hart said, applied for and received a loan through the federal personal Paycheck Protection Program.

Both situations were in play at Hudson-headquartered Nussbaum Transportation, which received a $7.238 million PPP loan in late April.

The dry freight carrier employs 430 drivers, but it needs more.

"There's a definite shortage," said chief administrative officer Jeremy Stickling.

"We've been able to tread water with our roster count," Stickling said. "But it's been more difficult to acquire new drivers because (commercial driver's license) schools shut down. There's not a lot of new ones coming into the pool."

'They had to go out into the unknown'

While most agents of Illinois' economy in 2020 were able to work from home to avoid additional exposure to and transmission of the virus, truck drivers didn't have that option.

"They couldn't stay home; they had to go out into the unknown," Stickling said. "They were the ones venturing out from home. They didn't get that benefit of buttoning down."