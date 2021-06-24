Unemployment rates down, jobs up in all 14 Illinois metro areas

SPRINGFIELD — Unemployment rates are down in all 102 counties and jobs were up in all 14 of Illinois' metro areas over the past year, according to new data from the state.

In Bloomington-Normal, unemployment fell by nearly seven points, sitting at 4.2% this May after hitting 11.5% in May 2020, the Illinois Department of Economic Security reported Thursday.

Around 4,400 jobs were added over the year. Positions in the manufacturing, health, education and hospitality industries saw the largest increase.

Similarly, Coles County's unemployment rate also fell by around 7 percentage points. At 11.9% last year, the rate was down to 4.7% this May.

In the Decatur metro area, the gains were even greater: The unemployment rate dropped from 15.2% in May 2020 to 6.9% in the same month this year.

Among the largest unemployment rate drops, IDES noted, was that of the Carbondale-Marion metro area, which went from a 16.1% rate last year to 5.1% this May.

Statewide, the unemployment rate fell by about 8 points, going from 15.3% to 6.7%. Around 397,700 jobs were added in the past year, bringing Illinois' total number of nonfarm jobs to more than 5.7 million — up from last May's roughly 5.3 million.

Retail, hospitality, service, government, construction and manufacturing industries were among the industries whose ranks surged the most over the past year.

