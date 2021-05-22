Union says Miller Park Zoo workers were wrongfully dismissed

BLOOMINGTON — A labor union says two Miller Park Zoo employees were wrongfully fired this year. A rally was held Saturday.
“Frontline employees like zookeepers are essential to the health and well-being of the animals that bring families to Miller Park,” Renee Nestler, staff representative for the zoo employees’ union, said in a statement. “Management should respect the employees who keep the zoo running and stop these unfair and illegal firings.”
As the zoo observed Endangered Species Day, zoo employees and members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 699 gathered Saturday. Nestler said the union wants management and the the city of Bloomington to reinstate the employees and allow employees access to the grievance process.
"We support the right of the union, however, we are disappointed this being a disciplinary issue, so we cannot comment on," said Jay Tetzloff, Miller Park Zoo and Bloomington parks and recreation director. "However, any termination is always taken into serious consideration before it occurs."
Tetzloff declined further comment.
Nestler said the terminations are part of a pattern the zoo and city established in 2018 when a zookeeper was dismissed. She said the zoo offers two options to the employees: a termination or a disciplinary probation following heavy suspensions.
She said three zookeepers were wrongfully terminated since 2018. One zookeeper who was terminated in 2018 was rehired and terminated a second time in March.
The most recent termination was in April. Nestler declined to say what the terminations were for, stating that it is still under investigation and it is the union's hope for the employee to have access to the grievance process.
Another zookeeper was fired in 2019 and has moved on to another job, said Nestler. The two employees fired this year have been without work since their termination.
Miller Park Zoo typically employs five full-time zookeepers.
The AFSCME Local 699 represents 165 Bloomington city employees with the zoo, parks, public works department and Bloomington library.
