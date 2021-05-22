Union says Miller Park Zoo workers were wrongfully dismissed

Tetzloff declined further comment.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nestler said the terminations are part of a pattern the zoo and city established in 2018 when a zookeeper was dismissed. She said the zoo offers two options to the employees: a termination or a disciplinary probation following heavy suspensions.

She said three zookeepers were wrongfully terminated since 2018. One zookeeper who was terminated in 2018 was rehired and terminated a second time in March.

The most recent termination was in April. Nestler declined to say what the terminations were for, stating that it is still under investigation and it is the union's hope for the employee to have access to the grievance process.

Another zookeeper was fired in 2019 and has moved on to another job, said Nestler. The two employees fired this year have been without work since their termination.

Miller Park Zoo typically employs five full-time zookeepers.

The AFSCME Local 699 represents 165 Bloomington city employees with the zoo, parks, public works department and Bloomington library.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.