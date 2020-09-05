Unions taking Labor Day message online

Because of COVID, there are no Labor Day parades this year.
The Bloomington & Normal Trades & Labor Assembly is taking its Labor Day message to social media. This year’s parade theme was to be “150 Years of Struggle: Your Right to Vote.”
The parade was to highlight the 150th anniversary of the 15th Amendment, which extended voting rights to African-American men in 1870, and the 1920 passage of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.
Thanks to the Midwest Region Laborers, a Labor Day video is in final production stages. This video includes rank-and-file union members reflecting on why voting is important.
Union members from Laborers Local 362, Carpenters 237, Electricians 197, Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 99, Bakery, Confectionery & Tobacco Workers-Grain Millers Local 342, AFSCME Local 699 and Stage Employees Local 193 participated.
The video will be available the week preceding Labor Day at bntrades.org and on the Trades & Labor Facebook page, Bloomington & Normal Trades & Labor Assembly.
The Bloomington Labor Day Parade dates to 1891; Labor Day became a federal holiday in 1894. The Bloomington parade tradition ended in 1927 and was revived again in 1977. Since 1977, it only missed one year, because of a severe thunderstorm. Hopefully this social media effort will ensure the Labor Day theme and message is heard.
17 historical clippings of BloNo celebrating Labor Day
Mike Matejka is the legislative director of the Great Plains Laborers' District Council.
