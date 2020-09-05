Unions taking Labor Day message online

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Because of COVID, there are no Labor Day parades this year.

The Bloomington & Normal Trades & Labor Assembly is taking its Labor Day message to social media. This year’s parade theme was to be “150 Years of Struggle: Your Right to Vote.”

The parade was to highlight the 150th anniversary of the 15th Amendment, which extended voting rights to African-American men in 1870, and the 1920 passage of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

Thanks to the Midwest Region Laborers, a Labor Day video is in final production stages. This video includes rank-and-file union members reflecting on why voting is important.

Union members from Laborers Local 362, Carpenters 237, Electricians 197, Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 99, Bakery, Confectionery & Tobacco Workers-Grain Millers Local 342, AFSCME Local 699 and Stage Employees Local 193 participated.

The video will be available the week preceding Labor Day at bntrades.org and on the Trades & Labor Facebook page, Bloomington & Normal Trades & Labor Assembly.