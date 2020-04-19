Varner: Business, creativity go hand in hand

What around the world is called the West is in a 500-year explosion of creativity in art, music, literature and technology. The reason is the release of individuals into a world of freedom to create, to make and to do. Quite reasonably, humans have survived over the millennia by sticking together. Is there a Michelangelo in another culture? Persian rugs are ornate and require high skill but while they adorn our home, they are stylized. With Michelangelo, humanity soars to new heights. At least, that is what we in the West think. Same goes for Bach, Beethoven and Shakespeare.
Another step in the release of freedom comes with Adam Smith in his 1779 "Wealth of Nations." While challenged today, he said to let human creativity flourish in the business world and entrepreneurs working within a frame of law would be driven as if “by an invisible hand” to enrich us all. In more modern thought, government is not the solution it is the problem.
Our business students are good, but history and geography are not their strength. To help make up for this, I have a thumbnail history of Illinois showing how geography and business have made us what we are today. The first European to see what is now Illinois was Pere Marquette, whose motives were obvious. His companion, Louis Joliet, was a “voyager” looking for business opportunity, likely the fur trade. They had heard the “Father of Waters” (Mississippi) was out there. They set out in 1773 from St. Ignace, into Green Bay, the Wisconsin River and finally the Fathers. On the way back, they learned from the locals (Illini) there was a short cut. They went up the Illinois, the Des Plaines ("flat country" in French) and then a short portage into the Chicago, Lake Michigan and home. We learned in school they knew Chicago, at the bottom of the Great Lakes and top of the Mississippi Valley, would some day be a great city. That would take awhile.
Early European settlement was from the south. Down the Ohio and up the Wabash, Sangamon, Illinois and Mississippi. This accounts for the twang in speech just a little south of here. It may be Land of Lincoln on the plates but officially it is the Prairie State, with tall grass anchored by a wicked weed system in the most fertile land in the world. The cast iron plow could not efficiently turn that soil over. In 1837, John Deere came to the rescue with his steel plow. You could grow all the corn in the world but it couldn't get to market by covered wagon. The railroad came through Bloomington in the early 1860s and rail crisscrossed Illinois by 1900. A short-line railroad went through Varner Farms carrying our grain to the world.
Illinois became a state in 1819 but Fort Dearborn (which was Chicago) was abandoned in 1812. It is rare that a student recognizes Fort Dearborn or knows the southeast border of Illinois is the Wabash River.
We learned in school that Chicago grew quickly and one dark night Old Lady O’Leary lit a lantern in the shed. The cow kicked it over, winked her eye and said, “There will be a hot time in the old town tonight.” We learned that most of the destroyed buildings weren’t worth keeping. It was the age of what were called the robber barons, and flattened Chicago was opportunity. Bessemer developed the process and Andrew Carnegie harnessed it, making huge qualities of steel cheaply, providing a skeleton for a building that could scrape the sky. A guy named Otis provided what is called vertical transportation to get up and down safely.
Illinois has incredible natural resources and that and the power of free creative people have built it. Going forward, remember for the good of the people in the 1970s, it was illegal to own a telephone. They were rented from Ma Bell and government approval was necessary for every step they took.
One last thought on freedom: It is possible to tax it to death. By chance, I ran into Dad's 1040 instructions for 1952. We were in the arms of what was called the victory tax of 1943. The government got used to collecting and couldn’t let go. At $18,000, the 50% bracket began; it was 60% at $32,000, 79% at $38,000, 80% at $70,000 and a whopping 91% at $200,000. If Carnegie had faced those taxes, the buildings in Chicago would be a lot shorter. In our own day, Gates, Jobs or Bezos would be unknown names and no phone in your pocket.
Varner is a professor of finance, insurance and law at Illinois State University
