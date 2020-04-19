Varner: Business, creativity go hand in hand

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

What around the world is called the West is in a 500-year explosion of creativity in art, music, literature and technology. The reason is the release of individuals into a world of freedom to create, to make and to do. Quite reasonably, humans have survived over the millennia by sticking together. Is there a Michelangelo in another culture? Persian rugs are ornate and require high skill but while they adorn our home, they are stylized. With Michelangelo, humanity soars to new heights. At least, that is what we in the West think. Same goes for Bach, Beethoven and Shakespeare.

Another step in the release of freedom comes with Adam Smith in his 1779 "Wealth of Nations." While challenged today, he said to let human creativity flourish in the business world and entrepreneurs working within a frame of law would be driven as if “by an invisible hand” to enrich us all. In more modern thought, government is not the solution it is the problem.