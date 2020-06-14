Varner: Creative energy – that’s business

Studies prove everything, so what to do? I recommend educated common sense and asking a few more questions. Some facts are fairly hard.

An expert announced this March 1 that we were in the golden age of air travel. In 1960, it was 31 million passenger miles; 1980, 180 million; and in this year, pushing toward 800 million. Are those few rich at the top exhausting themselves flying about while the rest of us are marooned in 1980?

Sometimes things can be explained. A study showed the income of those in the lowest 20% increased only 4% over the last 35 years. Another scientific study said that between 1995 and 2005, the income of those in the lowest 20% increased by 95%. Both might be truem because it went on to say 59% were no longer in that bottom group 10 years later.. The losers, that study reported, were the top 1%, whose income dropped an average of 22%. My lesson is that America is dynamic and high places are slippery.

Inflation stats are used to show that most of us are no-gainers. Don’t swallow it.