Varner: Creative energy – that’s business

The “new” College of Business building is now 15 years old. It seems like yesterday. The stock market is telling us that business will come roaring back. We hope that will help our fine arts neighbors on campus get their long-planned and well-deserved new building. Both disciplines are in the business of creativity. I want to look at the process, show a relationship to our current crisis, and then some supporting numbers.
A project manager, or entrepreneur, makes a business plan balancing potential profit and risk. Now a little fun with my own: I am part of the Department of Finance, Insurance and Law. You don’t want any of my sort making your business decisions. There is an insurance ad saying, “We have seen a thing or two!” Those in insurance sure have, and have a keen sense of what can go wrong. Too much of that and you will never get anywhere. If your project could return 10% and you could borrow at 4%, you are off to the races. Finance says, Come up short and you are quickly in the hole. Be careful!
Now lawyers are the worst, in part, because they have, or pretend to have, knowledge that you don’t. Their job is to keep you out of trouble and your job is to make a profit. There is always a legal cliff and they want to keep you well back, whereas you see good profit by moving a little closer. Insurance, financial advisors and lawyers are staff but you are a manager, and that is a decision-making line. You take staff advice seriously, but don’t let them make the decision. Their mentality tends to be caution.
This process applies to our current crisis. A politician seeking office said very recently that he would consult health experts and do what they recommended. Once more, caution rules. Experts, especially government employees, think 'If we open too quickly, I was wrong and am in big trouble. If we open too slowly, I was just being properly cautious with lives at stake.' As with line managers, we want the decisions made by elected officials. Praise of politicians is a rare for me, but with their decision comes the ballot box, which is the political equivalent of business profit. Their careers hang on people’s judgment of how they balance risk and caution.
I believe those of us teaching business and our graduates are part of the good guy team. We are in a 40-year period of incredible creativity and growth that has enriched us all. It is no secret that my perceptions are, these days, being loudly challenged by what I call the government-is-the-way brigades.
To back up my claims that business serves the general good, I did some research and learned you can find anything you want. One study showed that over 40 years, average worker wages are up a healthy 30% to 40%. Another scientific study shows that of gains over this time, 30% have gone to the top 10%, leaving 70% divided among the rest.
Another, no doubt equally scientific, study claims the top 10% have raked in 100% of the gain and the rest of us are back in 1980 or worse off. The result, they say, is a society of grotesque inequality. Did someone say economics is the dismal science?
Studies prove everything, so what to do? I recommend educated common sense and asking a few more questions. Some facts are fairly hard.
An expert announced this March 1 that we were in the golden age of air travel. In 1960, it was 31 million passenger miles; 1980, 180 million; and in this year, pushing toward 800 million. Are those few rich at the top exhausting themselves flying about while the rest of us are marooned in 1980?
Sometimes things can be explained. A study showed the income of those in the lowest 20% increased only 4% over the last 35 years. Another scientific study said that between 1995 and 2005, the income of those in the lowest 20% increased by 95%. Both might be truem because it went on to say 59% were no longer in that bottom group 10 years later.. The losers, that study reported, were the top 1%, whose income dropped an average of 22%. My lesson is that America is dynamic and high places are slippery.
Inflation stats are used to show that most of us are no-gainers. Don’t swallow it.
There are a number of ways of calculating it but one looks at the cost of baskets of goods and services. Year-to-year OK, but over decades it breaks down. It would be almost impossible to live a 1980 life today. I, too, think old cars are cool but even basics today are beyond 1980 imagination, not just bells and whistles but quality is job one and safety. It is expensive today, but do you want to trade back to 1980 health care? Do you remember that 1980 television? I remember 1949 Zenith 18-inch round screen that cost a month of Dad’s salary. A computer in your home and phone in your pocket a lot smaller than that WW II walkie talkie. If you want to go to 1980 college, don’t forget your typewriter. So 90% of us are living a 1980 life or worse? The best thing about 1980 is that we were a lot younger.
Social change has, to use a phrase, flattened the household income curve and increased inequality. Eighty percent of households in the top 5% are dual-career couples. More are in poverty today than in the past. In 1965, 3.1% of white babies were born to single mothers and today it is about 30%. Marriage, or lack thereof, is a big driving force in inequality but throw that last one to our friends in sociology.
