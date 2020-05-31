Varner: Learning to look at numbers

Now stats. A player gets usually four or possibly five at bats in a game. You would probably agree that the chances of getting at least one hit are about 70%. What about two games in a row? It is 70% and 70% or .7 x, 7 = 49%. Three in a row? Multiply by another .7 and you have it. Now what about 56? I asked a class if they knew who did that and a young woman from France answered Joe DiMaggio. Breathlessly, we asked her how she knew that. She said she didn’t really. She knew only one baseball player's name. It was DiMaggio, because he married Marilyn Monroe. "Go for it" can be a good business strategy.

Now, we know Joltin’ Joe the Yankee Clipper’s streak in the summer of 1941 is unique. Joe and so many others would have other duties as assigned for the ‘42 season. Pete Rose, who was first up, is a couple over 40 but not modern-day second. A professional stats guy went after this and the conclusion was that there should be such a streak every five to seven years. Ty Cobb should have had a streak of 190. So is the math wrong?