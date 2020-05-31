Varner: Learning to look at numbers

Long ago, a socialist friend said the government should pay some people just to sit around and think. My two thoughts were: Yes, how to spend other people’s money, and two, just where is the line for those jobs? Academic life has its rhythms. The semester is over and except for a short gig in June, the next classes don’t come until August. Although off payroll, our minds are never fully off duty. It is a professor perk to have thinking time. Let me share some wanderings of my mind and see what we learn.
We live in a world surrounded by numbers and statistics promising and claiming a multitude of things. I was lucky enough to have a stats unit in high school senior math and more in college. The knowledge has been valuable professionally as a citizen and in my personal life.. Now a little review.
In flipping a fair coin, it is 50-50 heads or tails. What are the chances of two in a row? It is 50% and another 50%. In math: .5 x .5 = .25 or 25%. Next you, flip a fair coin and get five in a row. What are now the chances of a sixth? Something tells you it is time for a change but each flip is independent of the others, so after five the chances for the sixth are the same 50%. If you start from the beginning, the chances of six in a row are very small. In any case, reminders of long-ago learning can be useful.
Now, let us have some statistical fun. I yearn for baseball, which is in great part statistics. In my own little life, I have an Ernie Banks rookie card. It cost me a nickel. I got five other cards and bubble gum along with it. I also have the much better looking 1957 Topps card for the same price. Even better, Dad got a ball hit into the third base-line seats at Wrigley. Ernie hit it and autographed it after the game. That is the year I missed show and tell in my classes.
Now stats. A player gets usually four or possibly five at bats in a game. You would probably agree that the chances of getting at least one hit are about 70%. What about two games in a row? It is 70% and 70% or .7 x, 7 = 49%. Three in a row? Multiply by another .7 and you have it. Now what about 56? I asked a class if they knew who did that and a young woman from France answered Joe DiMaggio. Breathlessly, we asked her how she knew that. She said she didn’t really. She knew only one baseball player's name. It was DiMaggio, because he married Marilyn Monroe. "Go for it" can be a good business strategy.
Now, we know Joltin’ Joe the Yankee Clipper’s streak in the summer of 1941 is unique. Joe and so many others would have other duties as assigned for the ‘42 season. Pete Rose, who was first up, is a couple over 40 but not modern-day second. A professional stats guy went after this and the conclusion was that there should be such a streak every five to seven years. Ty Cobb should have had a streak of 190. So is the math wrong?
That study was fascinating, but hard to understand. I did a less professional one of my own. But, more baseball first: I flaunt it to my students and now you readers. I saw the Yankee Clipper play. It was a late spring training game against the AA Southern Association’s Memphis Chicks. Yankees won 2-0 with the last out at the plate. The Yankee locker room was past right field and we were sitting down the line. Dad ran with me to the wall and yelled, “Hey, how about the winning ball for the kid?” Yogi’s hat was backward with his mask on top of his head. He looked and flipped the ball, which came burning into Dad’s hands. It has been 70 years but my view remains 2020. I also remember on television Yogi running out and jumping on Don Larsen at the end of a no-hitter perfect game in the 1956 World Series. I saw most of that game on television. I was in junior high and we could watch the series during lunch period and PE. I had an art class that lasted an eternity in the middle. In PE, the teacher said the no-hitter was still going and we saw the never-to-be-forgotten or repeated conclusion. World Series was then day ball.
After reading the hitting streak story, I wondered what math had to say about prefect games. The pitcher is favored with any batter, so say a 75% chance of an out. Two in a row is about 56% and then on to 27. My rough calculation was, since 1900, it should be 20. Right on the nose. Today it is 23. The math says one time right on and the other not close. Time to think.
A perfect game would last a little over two hours but the streak is over months and after a while never out of your mind. Those last innings of the perfect game would be tense but of short time. What do you think?
Any college professor would tell you that we are not there to teach students a bunch of stuff but to think critically, to analyze and be able to use knowledge to make rational judgments. I like to think my baseball stories give an interesting context to analyze claims based on statistics.
A final baseball story: George Will asked for the greatest baseball team ever. The 1956 Yankees flashed into my head. Will’s answer in the next sentence was, Your favorite team when you were 11. He got me exactly right.
Varner is a professor of finance, insurance and law at Illinois State University
