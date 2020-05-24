Varner: To move forward, you must look back

China on my mind. How could it not be? In international business, should be win-win. Study, experience and patience combine to achieve this.
A personal story can be a good place to begin our journey. China was the first foreign country I learned about. In August 1944, Dad was commissioned (Lt. jg), married Mom the next day and a week later shipped out via Panama to Leyte Gulf.
It was the great Japanese battleship Yamoto against their two pop guns. The Yamoto somehow turned back and we won the greatest naval battle in history. Dad said they were at least as good as we but made the mistakes. Isn’t that world history? It was then on to Cavite, Manila, a kamikaze and a Guinness Book typhoon in the South China Sea. At three, I knew about typhoons but the kamikaze story would wait 40 years.
As hostilities ended, they were the first Allied ship into Shanghai harbor. Shortly thereafter, the British arrived and informed the Americans that they had tied up at a dock reserved for British vessels. They wallowed and pulled back. Dad’s mother, sending him off to war, said that should he come to Shanghai, he should buy a Chinese coffee-style table. Well, he did, it made it back and is right here in my study.
As China reopened in the early 1970s, there was a clip showing a Chinese farmer making noodles. I thought, 'That is pasta,' which is Italian. Probably brought back by Marco Polo, who described a land of wonder and advanced technology so far away. It may have been the Dark Ages but we built cathedrals that soared to the sky and a bit later ships that circled the globe. The advanced Chinese turned inward. It was our turn for empire and theirs for humiliation.
Who lost China? That was Richard Nixon’s phrase as he led in an effort to isolate what we call Red, or Communist, China. They really didn’t mind because their tradition was inward looking and communism has a we-can-do-it-alone mentality. China had a 1950's great leap forward and then the ‘60s cultural revolution with its little red book of Mau slogans.
The leap didn’t work, slogans got tiring and we were not doing so well in Vietnam. Nixon and Secretary of State Henry Kissinger’s motives were political. Business was an afterthought. Drive a wedge between China and their supposed buddies in Russia and get some help on 'Nam. We offered recognition of the government that had ruled a quarter of the world’s people for over 20 years and support for Security Council UN membership. The Chinese thought was, What might the world have to offer? We Americans saw a peaceful return to this mysterious land whose culture went back millennia.
This time, it really was trade follows the flag. The business door opened very slowly and companies thinking of those billion potential customers quickly lined up. Hard-working, low-wage workers who would want about everything we had to offer. With that attitude, deals would be on Chinese terms.
(While at a convention in Shanghai, a young woman proudly told my wife that she had translated her book into Chinese. Chinese business law is a very short book.)
With manufacturing exported to China, we forgot how to make things. A Chinese billionaire may be showing us the way back. He has invested in a car window factory, not in interior China, but Ohio. The human labor costs more but how much is in that process. There is one product after another with just a few seconds of human work but made in China.
A couple more stories: Several students came from China to study English but wound up with us in business. One came with a very pale complexion but with a better diet here soon got some good color in her face. People in poorer countries tend to have poor diets. As wealth grows, so does diet quality. We have gone from zero to 25% of our soybean crop exported to China. This is a big win for the Chinese people and another for Illinois farmers.
Another student spoke English like it was out of a Victorian novel. During the cultural revolution, she was sent to the countryside for re-education. She went with her grandmother, who took a stack of those novels. In her later career, she was for a time manager of the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile.
The year 1989 brought the Berlin Wall but also Tiananman Square. A student of ours from France was there and there was a great picture of her holding a banner. I happened to be visiting her parents in France when the call came in that she was safe. Many of us believed China, Russia and even the Middle East would evolve to liberal democracy. A Chinese student assured me no one in China believes in traditional communism. It seems that liberal democracy is not on the horizon for any of these places.To go forward in a positive way, you need to know where you have been.
Varner is a professor of finance, insurance and law at Illinois State University
