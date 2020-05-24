Varner: To move forward, you must look back

With manufacturing exported to China, we forgot how to make things. A Chinese billionaire may be showing us the way back. He has invested in a car window factory, not in interior China, but Ohio. The human labor costs more but how much is in that process. There is one product after another with just a few seconds of human work but made in China.

A couple more stories: Several students came from China to study English but wound up with us in business. One came with a very pale complexion but with a better diet here soon got some good color in her face. People in poorer countries tend to have poor diets. As wealth grows, so does diet quality. We have gone from zero to 25% of our soybean crop exported to China. This is a big win for the Chinese people and another for Illinois farmers.

Another student spoke English like it was out of a Victorian novel. During the cultural revolution, she was sent to the countryside for re-education. She went with her grandmother, who took a stack of those novels. In her later career, she was for a time manager of the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile.

The year 1989 brought the Berlin Wall but also Tiananman Square. A student of ours from France was there and there was a great picture of her holding a banner. I happened to be visiting her parents in France when the call came in that she was safe. Many of us believed China, Russia and even the Middle East would evolve to liberal democracy. A Chinese student assured me no one in China believes in traditional communism. It seems that liberal democracy is not on the horizon for any of these places.To go forward in a positive way, you need to know where you have been.

Varner is a professor of finance, insurance and law at Illinois State University

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0