Walgreens allowing people awaiting second doses of Pfizer vaccine to reschedule appointments

People who received their first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Walgreens may try to reschedule their second dose appointments — which were otherwise scheduled for four weeks after the first ones — for slightly earlier dates, a Walgreens spokesman said Thursday.

Once 20 days have passed since the first dose, people may try to reschedule the next shot for an earlier date, said spokesman Jim Cohn.

Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asked Walgreens to start spacing first and second doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine three weeks apart instead of four, in line with the agency’s guidance. Walgreens had been scheduling appointments four weeks apart, regardless of whether they received Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

The CDC recommends 28 days between first and second doses of the Moderna vaccine, but 21 days between doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Walgreens already allowed people to reschedule a second dose online after the 20-day mark. No special priority in scheduling will be given to those who’ve already received their first shots and and are trying to reschedule their second doses for earlier dates, Cohn said.