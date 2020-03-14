Walmart cutting hours nationwide, closing from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., as coronavirus demand grows

Walmart stores across the country will adjust their hours, closing from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. as they grapple with heavy demand related to the spread of coronavirus.

Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Dacona Smith announced the changes on the company's website, saying they were intended to allow employees to appropriately sanitize and stock the stores that have been hit with waves of people stocking up on hand sanitizer, toilet paper, food and other essentials.

The full statement is below:

I could not be prouder of our associates and what they continue to accomplish for our customers. I don’t think any of us have been through an experience like this, and we continue to be amazed at what our people, whether in the stores or in the supply chain, are doing to make sure customers have what they need.