Walmart issues update on store mask policy

CDC head says, 'Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask'

Vaccinated shoppers can go maskless immediately, the company said. Vaccinated workers can stop wearing them on Tuesday. As an incentive, Walmart said it is offering workers $75 if they prove they’ve been vaccinated.

Customers won’t be asked but rather held to an “honor system” regarding their vaccination status, Walmart said.

Workers, however, will need to answer “yes” to a vaccination question in a daily health assessment in order to go maskless, the company said in a memo to employees posted on its corporate website.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Integrity is one of our core values, and we trust that associates will respect that principle when answering,” the memo states. To get the bonus, workers will have to show their original vaccination certificate.

The company based in Bentonville, Arkansas, noted it is offering vaccines at its more than 5,100 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies, and through special events.