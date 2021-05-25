Want to grow your own cannabis? A Peoria business can help

PEORIA — Cannabis is not hard to grow, but doing it well requires know-how.

"It just depends on your expectations," said Wes Duffy, owner of Tru Health Care and Wellness in Peoria, a shop that carries cannabis-growing supplies. "It's a weed; it only needs soil, water and light. You will yield a little bit if you were to just set it up in the window and let it grow. You could probably get more if you set it on the deck, because it likes direct sunlight. And you would get even more if you set it in the ground because the soil is endless, and the bigger the root, the bigger the fruit. Outdoor plants can get humungous."

Outdoor growing comes with a caveat, however. The law requires it to be locked up, said Duffy. And since the outdoor environment is essentially uncontrolled, plants get exposed to things like pollution, pests and pollen, which could have a detrimental effect on the harvest.

Duffy opened his shop in 2020 after the prohibition on cannabis ended in Illinois. Under the new law, individuals can grow up to five plants for personal consumption.