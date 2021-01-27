Watch now: 3 possible locations for the future downtown Bloomington transportation center

NORMAL — Connect Transit is eyeing the former Pantagraph building, among three other locations, as the site of its future downtown Bloomington transportation center.
In a Wednesday morning announcement, the company identified three possible sites for the center: 301 W. Washington St., the former Pantagraph property, owned by Oak LLC; 202 W. Market St., known as the Market Street parking garage, owned by the City of Bloomington; and 102 S. East St., the former location of CII East Bar and Lounge, owned by DEVYN Corp.
"This is a very exciting day for Connect Transit and the city of Bloomington," Connect Transit board Chairman Ryan Whitehouse said. "We are all thrilled to take this next major step toward completion of this new facility."
The Connect Transit Board of Trustees will hold a special Feb. 10 meeting to discuss the three sites. A final decision will be made during the board's Feb. 23 meeting. Both meetings will be livestreamed through its YouTube page.
Connect Transit has secured multiple state and federal grants for the nearly $18 million project, which will not require local tax dollars, Whitehouse said.
Most recently, Connect Transit secured $8 million through a competitive federal grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Transit Administration to build the new transfer center.
Whitehouse said Connect Transit hopes to break ground on the project as early as this spring.
The project is expected to bring $25.9 million back to the community and create around 190 jobs, said Patrick Hoban, CEO of the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council.
Hoban added that development of the center — at either of the three sites — is "a wonderful way to kickstart some revitalization" in the downtown Bloomington area.
"Downtown Bloomington is the heart, our cultural historic core of our community, and we're thrilled to have a nearly $20 million investment in our downtown," Mayor Tari Renner said during the Wednesday morning announcement. "This is definitely the donning of a new era in Bloomington and our entire community."
Last year, the Connect Transit board hired the Farnsworth Group to conduct a feasibility study for the project at a cost not to exceed $244,700. Farnsworth Group narrowed down the future location of the transportation center after nearly four months.
Whitehouse said each location has its own pros and cons, which will be discussed in-depth during the Feb. 10 meeting.
