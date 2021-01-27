Watch now: 3 possible locations for the future downtown Bloomington transportation center

Connect Transit has secured multiple state and federal grants for the nearly $18 million project, which will not require local tax dollars, Whitehouse said.

Most recently, Connect Transit secured $8 million through a competitive federal grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Transit Administration to build the new transfer center.

Whitehouse said Connect Transit hopes to break ground on the project as early as this spring.

The project is expected to bring $25.9 million back to the community and create around 190 jobs, said Patrick Hoban, CEO of the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council.

Hoban added that development of the center — at either of the three sites — is "a wonderful way to kickstart some revitalization" in the downtown Bloomington area.

"Downtown Bloomington is the heart, our cultural historic core of our community, and we're thrilled to have a nearly $20 million investment in our downtown," Mayor Tari Renner said during the Wednesday morning announcement. "This is definitely the donning of a new era in Bloomington and our entire community."