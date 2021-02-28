Watch now: 5 questions with Carolyn Ware, owner of Carolyn's Beauty Shop

I really never thought about it being like that. I’m glad I’ve been able to hold onto a business that long and I had trained other operators in my salon, but now I just work by myself. I just tried to make sure I take care of people’s hair. I’m really into health care and not into so much of styling because if you don’t have a good, healthy head of hair, the style doesn’t mean anything. So my main thing is healthy hair. I’ve had some customers that I started doing when they were little girls and now they’re married and have children of their own. I have one customer who lives in Chicago who drives back here to get her hair done because I have taken care of her hair and she doesn’t trust anybody with her hair, so I really enjoy what I’m doing. I could retire, but all my customers say they don’t want me to retire. As long as I’m able to work, I want to work, because I enjoy doing what I’m doing.