Watch now: 5 questions with Carolyn Ware, owner of Carolyn's Beauty Shop

Name: Carolyn Ware
Position: Owner of Carolyn's Beauty Shop, one of the longest-operating Black-owned businesses in Bloomington
1. How long has Carolyn’s Beauty Shop been operating and what services do you offer?
I started my business in 1965 and I’ve always had a home beauty shop because it was always convenient to combine my home and family business together. I just do hair and I do chemical relaxers and I do press and curls. I do all ages. I don’t do any braiding or anything like that now.
2. Why did you choose to start this business?
I went to beauty school at Madam CJ Walker in Indianapolis in 1963 and it was a need in this community for a hair (stylist) and I just kind of liked doing hair. When I came back from school, I worked with a lady, her name was Harriette Pearson, and she had a beauty shop in her home, so I worked with her for maybe two and a half, three years and then I decided to start my own. She was really the only beauty shop, there might have been one other, but she was mainly the only Black beauty shop in town, and I just felt like I can start my own. Then I had three sons, so it was easy for me to be here when they came home from school.
3. What does it mean to you to be one of, if not the longest-operating Black-owned business in Bloomington, and how have you managed to remain open for 55-plus years?
I really never thought about it being like that. I’m glad I’ve been able to hold onto a business that long and I had trained other operators in my salon, but now I just work by myself. I just tried to make sure I take care of people’s hair. I’m really into health care and not into so much of styling because if you don’t have a good, healthy head of hair, the style doesn’t mean anything. So my main thing is healthy hair. I’ve had some customers that I started doing when they were little girls and now they’re married and have children of their own. I have one customer who lives in Chicago who drives back here to get her hair done because I have taken care of her hair and she doesn’t trust anybody with her hair, so I really enjoy what I’m doing. I could retire, but all my customers say they don’t want me to retire. As long as I’m able to work, I want to work, because I enjoy doing what I’m doing.
4. How has business fared throughout the coronavirus pandemic?
It has really affected me just like anybody else. A lot of things have changed. A lot of people just don’t want to even come because they’re just being cautious, but I’m still working even though when we had to close, I did close. So, some of my customers did come back, but some still are just waiting or they don’t come as often.
5. What hobbies and activities do you do outside of work?
The only thing I do is church work. I know (The Pantagraph) had an article this last Sunday about the (Bloomington) Melody Gospel Chorus and I was the last musician for that Melody Gospel Chorus. I used to play the piano for our children’s choir church. I’m not doing that now, but I work with the senior mission, so I’m involved with my church with our district and our state conventions quite a bit. Of course, throughout the pandemic we haven’t been able to do that, but we’ve been meeting on Zoom. With our senior mission, which I’m in charge of at our church, we just meet on conference calls. I’m married, too, and my husband, he’s still working at Jackson Hewitt.