Watch now: 5 questions with Ed LeMonnier, owner of Frequency Martial Arts in Bloomington

3. What is the Adopt-A-Cop program?

Adopt-A-Cop BJJ is a nonprofit, donation-based program that was started by former Navy SEAL and current MMA fighter Mitch Aguiar. The program allows active-duty patrolling police officers around the country to train at any Adopt-A-Cop BJJ-affiliated academy and receive reimbursement of their membership until they reach the rank of blue belt. Blue belt is the second-ranked belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

4. How long does it take for someone to complete the Adopt-A-Cop program and other programs at Frequency Martial Arts?

The Adopt-A-Cop program will take anywhere from 12 to 18 months on average to complete, but it really depends on the officer’s training schedule along with their ability to not only retain the knowledge of the techniques, but also be able to effectively apply those techniques in realistic scenarios.

5. How can someone sign up for the Adopt-A-Cop program, as well as for the adult or youth programs?