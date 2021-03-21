Watch now: 5 questions with Ed LeMonnier, owner of Frequency Martial Arts in Bloomington

Name: Ed LeMonnier
Position: Owner, Frequency Martial Arts in Bloomington
1. What is Brazilian jiu-jitsu?
The word “jiu-jitsu” derives from the Japanese “Jū” meaning “gentle” and “Jutsu” meaning “art”; essentially, jiu-jitsu is the “gentle art.” Brazilian jiu-jitsu is a predominantly ground-based martial art that uses the principles of leverage, angles, pressure and timing, as well as knowledge of the human anatomy, in order to achieve a nonviolent submission of one’s opponent. Unlike other martial arts that focus on strikes and/or kicks, jiu-jitsu focuses on close-contact “grappling” holds and techniques, and the application of chokes and joint-manipulations.
2. When and why did Frequency Martial Arts decide to become an affiliate of the Adopt-A-Cop program?
Sgt. Michael Chiesi with the Normal Police Department had contacted us in July 2020 expressing interest in training Brazilian jiu-jitsu and informed us of the Adopt-A-Cop BJJ program that was just getting started. At the time, Frequency Martial Arts already had several police officers from the City of Bloomington, Illinois State University and the McLean County Sheriff's Department on the team. We've always been passionate about helping people improve their lives through training Brazilian jiu-jitsu and helping police officers become more effective and calmer in physical confrontations. We have seen plenty of videos online where police officers had issues handling the situation with suspects when the confrontation turned physical and were at risk of great bodily harm.
3. What is the Adopt-A-Cop program?
Adopt-A-Cop BJJ is a nonprofit, donation-based program that was started by former Navy SEAL and current MMA fighter Mitch Aguiar. The program allows active-duty patrolling police officers around the country to train at any Adopt-A-Cop BJJ-affiliated academy and receive reimbursement of their membership until they reach the rank of blue belt. Blue belt is the second-ranked belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.
4. How long does it take for someone to complete the Adopt-A-Cop program and other programs at Frequency Martial Arts?
The Adopt-A-Cop program will take anywhere from 12 to 18 months on average to complete, but it really depends on the officer’s training schedule along with their ability to not only retain the knowledge of the techniques, but also be able to effectively apply those techniques in realistic scenarios.
5. How can someone sign up for the Adopt-A-Cop program, as well as for the adult or youth programs?
Frequency Martial Arts offers jiu-jitsu programs for children 5 to 12 years of age and adults 13 years of age and older. Individuals interested in scheduling a free intro class or simply wanting to learn more about our program can go to www.frequencymartialarts.com. Officers interested in the Adopt-A-Cop program will need to submit their application and credentials through www.adoptacopbjj.org.