Watch now: 5 questions with Mike Hankins, owner of Jackson's Produce

Name: Mike Hankins

Position: Owner of Jackson's Produce, 2329 Springfield Road, Bloomington

1. How did the summer go?

It was a good year for us; we were pretty much busy all summer. The produce has been eating really good, so I have no complaints about this year. We opened April 12 and then we’re gonna close Aug. 16. This year, we opened and after a week of being open I closed for two days because it got so cold that we couldn’t keep the produce cold and the flowers warm. It was a messed-up deal, but that’s the first time that I can remember that we’ve ever closed in season and it was just because it was so cold.

2. What products do you have left for Sunday and Monday?

I’ve got homegrown tomatoes, homegrown sweet corn, Indiana cantaloupe and watermelon, Illinois peaches, Illinois cucumbers, zucchini, squash, pickles, green beans. We still got a full selection of honeydew, potatoes, there’s all kinds of different tomatoes — green, yellow, red, cherry tomatoes, grape tomatoes, heirloom tomatoes. We still have all of our jams, jellies, sauces, dressings. We just got an order in two days ago, even though we’re closing in three days, because we didn’t want to run out at the end of the season on some stuff.

3. Where do you get your food from?

I go direct when I can this time of year. When we first opened, everything’s out of California, Florida — it’s from far away because that’s the only places that have it early. But around June 20 we started getting the homegrown corn out of southern Illinois and the homegrown tomatoes are coming out of Cobden, down south of Carbondale. Corn right now is coming from Morton, the cantaloupe and watermelon comes from Vincennes, Indiana. We had Illinois strawberries in May and June this year, and those were coming from Centralia and Cobden. We try to do what we can with local when we can, it’s just some stuff — lemons you’re never going to get local.

4. When do you start making plans for next season?

About three days after we close we start figuring out what we can do different. I’m actually going to do some work out here in the flower section this fall to do some changes for next spring. We know who our suppliers are, so we sort of know that. We may try to find some new things to sell. It just sort of depends on what we can come across and what we think people will buy.

5. What does your family do in the off-season?

I work full time, so I just keep working like I do. Everybody else just sort of gets some of their lives back because summer sort of gets taken over a little bit by the time they try to help us and do things. We do try to a little bit, but it’s usually always on our minds and we’re always trying to find new things to sell.

