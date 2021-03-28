Watch now: 5 questions with Traci Howe, owner of The Olive Bin

Name: Traci Howe
Position: Owner of The Olive Bin, 1520 E. College Ave., Normal
1. When and why did you open The Olive Bin?
My first experience at an oil and vinegar store was in South Carolina in 2012, and it inspired me to open a store in Bloomington-Normal. The flavored oils and vinegars are easy to use and make food taste great!
2. What types of products do you sell?
Flavored and extra virgin olive oils, aged dark balsamic vinegars, white balsamic vinegars, jarred olives, seasonings, jams and spreads, and gift sets.
3. What is significant about olive oil and how many types do you use?
Our olive oil comes from olives around the world that are first cold pressed to make extra virgin olive oil. This first crush provides the greatest health benefits. The types of olives used depends on the season of harvest. It is rotated to provide the freshest product and maximum flavor. We have over 30 flavors of olive oils and 30 flavors of balsamic vinegars. The grapes produced for our balsamic vinegars are all grown in Italy. The possibilities are endless for pairing oils and vinegars for cooking, salad dressing and marinades.
4. Do you have any new products?
We just got in two new balsamic vinegars. We got lavender balsamic vinegar and a tangerine balsamic vinegar, and then later this month we will have two new extra virgin olive oils that will be coming out. We try to get something every few months; it might even be a new cookbook or something like that. I’m in a Facebook group with other store owners and sometimes we try to banter about things that are working for you. I’d say every few months we try to add something new and try to change it up.
5. What type of impact has COVID-19 had on your business and how have you adapted?
We are one of the fortunate businesses from COVID-19. People are cooking at home and supporting local stores. COVID required us to update our website, making all of our products available online. We continue to offer curbside delivery, and we've definitely increased our shipping!