Watch now: 5 questions with Traci Howe, owner of The Olive Bin

We just got in two new balsamic vinegars. We got lavender balsamic vinegar and a tangerine balsamic vinegar, and then later this month we will have two new extra virgin olive oils that will be coming out. We try to get something every few months; it might even be a new cookbook or something like that. I’m in a Facebook group with other store owners and sometimes we try to banter about things that are working for you. I’d say every few months we try to add something new and try to change it up.