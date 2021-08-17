Watch now: A 2nd Aldi store is being built in Bloomington. Here's when it will open.

BLOOMINGTON — A familiar grocery retailer is on track to open another store this fall on the city's southeast side.

Construction of a second Aldi store in Bloomington, at 2121 Village Lane, is progressing, with a prospective opening date in October.

"We look forward to continuing to serve the Bloomington residents and providing them the best grocery shopping experience," Aldi Dwight Division Vice President Heather Moore said in a statement. "We will reach back out to share more specifics soon."

Once completed, the store will employ 15 to 20 people, Moore said.

North of State Farm's sprawling Corporate South campus, the site of the 12,000 square-foot store is just off Veterans Parkway. It's also adjacent to the recently built CEFCU member center and McAlister's Deli.

The German-based discount grocery retailer, whose U.S. operations are based in Batavia, purchased the 1.4-acre property in March for $1.07 million, property records show.

A $2.7 million commercial building permit for the grocery store was issued to Big Rock-based Global Power and Construction in late April. Another $435,000 in permits have been issued since then, according to city building records.

It follows a similar design and layout of the existing Aldi stores at 907 Maple Hill Road in Bloomington and at 301 Greenbriar Drive in Normal.

The west Bloomington store opened in September 2020 as a replacement to the nearby store at 1025 Wylie Drive. That store opened in November 2002 as a replacement to a store at 1512 W. Market Street.

The east Normal store opened in 2000 as a replacement to Aldi's first Twin Cities store, located in Towanda Plaza and opened in January 1985.

Those stores were among the grocery retailer's $5 billion plan to remodel existing stores and expand its store count from 1,800 to 2,500 by the end of 2022.

As of this year, the chain operates more than 2,100 stores and 25 warehouses across 37 states.

The company announced on Monday that it plans to hire more than 20,000 new store and warehouse employees to "support its continued growth across the country and prepare for the busy holiday season."

A national hiring event will take place from Sept. 20 through Sept. 24, the company said in a statement. Store positions start at $15 per hour; warehouse positions pay at least $19 per hour.

“As an award-winning employer, we know the importance of investing in our people,” Dave Rinaldo, co-president of Aldi U.S., said in a statement. “Employees come to Aldi for the competitive pay and opportunity to work for a growing national brand. They stay for the career potential and satisfaction they feel knowing their work makes a difference in the communities they serve.”

Bloomington Spice Works move still in the works

Plans for one of downtown Bloomington's most unique businesses to move to a larger storefront continue to evolve.

Bloomington Spice Works co-owner Ruben Granados told me last week that even though many details are still in flux, he still intends to move the store from its current Center Street location to a spot on Main Street.

"I need to get approval from the city and work through designs and will have to do some renovations and all of that," Granados said. "Then I have to move, too. That's not easy."

Under Granados' vision, the store would move to the larger storefront at 311 N. Main Street. That spot is the former host to the Harold Gregor Gallery, which closed this spring.

Granados said he had hoped to be in the new location before the holiday season, but that the move and a full opening likely won't take place until next year.

