Watch now: 'A crazy amount of job openings' in Bloomington-Normal

BLOOMINGTON — Last April you could fill every seat at Grossinger Motors Arena and at Tucci Stadium with the number of people in the Twin Cities without a job.

A year later, however, you would have only been able to fill every stadium seat and almost all the seats at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts.

The shift from a 12.9% jobless rate to a 4.8% rate in the span of 12 months comes as the latest sign that our area economy is shaking off its pandemic-induced hangover.

According to data released late last month by the Illinois Department of Employment Security, Bloomington-Normal ended April with 87,700 nonfarm jobs and 4,321 people without work.

At the end of April 2020, IDES reported the former figure at 82,800 jobs and the latter figure at 11,239 people.

That means 4,900 jobs were added in the last year and at least 6,919 people were employed again.

Gains were strong for the leisure-hospitality sector (2,700 jobs added); educational-health services (1,100 jobs added); and retail trade (900 jobs added) between April 2020 and April 2021.

Financial activities (1,100 jobs lost) and government (700 jobs lost) witnessed the most dramatic losses across the same 12 months.

"We're definitely recovering from COVID, and with the reopening (of businesses) unemployment is not at its worse," Tori Weinberg, the marketing and communications manager for the McLean County Chamber of Commerce told me this week.

The chamber on Thursday is hosting from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. a walk-up job fair at Eastland Mall, in the former Bergner's parking lot, 1601 E. Empire St.

Fifty-two area employers — including manufacturers Brandt and Bridgestone, restaurants Biaggi's and Lil Beavery Brewery and companies Country Financial and Afni — are expected to be onsite.

Also at the job fair will be a handful of hotels, medical groups and retailers. Local governments and education institutions are set to welcome prospective applicants, too.

All in all, 1,210 local jobs are up for grabs.

"There's a crazy amount of job openings," Weinberg said. "We have a super diverse set of employers. Whatever sector you work in we have something for you ... you have a really good chance of getting a position."

Weinberg added that many employers at the fair intend to conduct on-the-spot interviews, meaning that there could be some "immediate gratification" from on-the-spot job offers.

The idea to host an employment fair, Weinberg said, came after many of the chamber's members in recent weeks said they were struggling to fill their employee rosters.

That problem was first realized early this spring by local restaurant owners, who found it difficult to hire employees in preparation of increased indoor capacities under Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan.

It compounded again in May, when the state moved to the "Bridge Phase," which allowed even looser capacity limits at a range of businesses, including health and fitness centers, arts and cultural spaces and retail and dining.

I spotlighted last week how players in the local hospitality industry have lately shouldered the burden to hire as business picks up again.

The issue of available jobs but not enough employees could crescendo as soon as June 11 — the earliest the state may move to a complete and unencumbered reopening under the final Phase 5 of the Restore Illinois Plan.

For workers, the shortage-surplus conundrum could have positive effects wherein employees might have the ability to negotiate a higher starting wage or additional benefits.

That's already been the case at some businesses, who are offering hiring bonuses and other incentives for new employees.

For employers, the same conundrum means that growth is less likely in the following months as more money must be spent to retain a workforce, in addition to paying back investments made amid the height of and throughout the pandemic.

Also in the mix is giving unemployed Illinoisans an extra $300 in federally subsidized benefits. Gov. J.B. Pritzker defended the policy last month, committing that he would not end it before its September expiration.

Some Republican state lawmakers and statewide business groups have said that the additional benefits incentivize people to remain without a job because they translate to a higher wage.

Weinberg, with the chamber, said that when the benefits do run out this fall, "there's going to be an onslaught for positions."

"Now really is a great time to get into a company, to sort of beat out or get ahead of that competition for jobs," Weinberg said. "We're really hoping for people in the community who are not working to come out."

