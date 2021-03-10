Watch now: A new Domino's Pizza restaurant could be coming to Bloomington. Here's where.

Ratterman contested the variance is necessary because the site is limited in its size and by existing entrances and a billboard that must remain.

"We don't really need the lane that goes around the pickup lane — it's wasted (space) for us," Ratterman said. "If we had a bigger site, I'd have no problem putting it in, but we're just kind of constrained with this."

Were the site to be reconfigured with the lane, Ratterman said, the building would need to shift to the east, eliminating three parking spaces for the future tenant.

"It's a big investment for me, and I want to make sure we really get a good tenant in there," Ratterman said. "If they have to park all the way on the other side of the parking lot, it's just gonna be a harder sell."

Commissioners were largely empathetic to that argument, with most agreeing they would rather see the corner redeveloped, even if it meant granting the variances.

"As someone who remembers this space ... it's been sitting vacant for a while," commissioner Justin Boyd said. "We had some movement and it didn't last long. This looks like someone is going to come in and put a nice new building here in a space that has struggled for a long time in the past to hold a strong tenant."