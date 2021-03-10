Watch now: A new Domino's Pizza restaurant could be coming to Bloomington. Here's where.

BLOOMINGTON — The city's west side could soon host a slice of the pizza business.
The Bloomington Planning Commission on Wednesday unanimously approved the site plan for a proposed Domino's Pizza Restaurant at 1514 W. Market St. Construction can begin after the plan is approved by the city council and once permits are issued.
"This building is going to look great. When we design buildings we want them to look just as good 10, 15 years from now as they do the day after construction because we're in this for the long-haul," said Mark Ratterman, president of MBR Management Company, a St. Charles, Missouri-based firm that owns and is developing the property.
The 1,800-square foot restaurant would occupy half of a larger 3,900-square-foot structure. It would be built after the existing building, a 1,700-square-foot commercial space, is demolished.
The other half of the building will be leased to a "high-quality tenant," Ratterman said, adding that he expects the restaurant and the adjoining business to be a "really good neighbor" to the Market Square Shopping Center to the south of the site.
Built in 1990, the existing space has hosted a range of restaurants. It most recently was occupied by Grand Café West Side, a Chinese-American restaurant that closed in May 2019.
The building has remained vacant since then. Property records show MBR purchased the site in September 2020 for $250,000. Its most recent equalized assessment value is $111,573.
MBR owns 97 Domino's Pizza franchises across Missouri and Illinois, according to its website. Among those are the three other Domino's locations in the Twin Cities.
MBR first petitioned for the plan's review in early February, asking for a pair of zoning variances. One exemption is from providing a 10-foot bypass lane for the pickup window. The other is from providing foundation landscaping.
The commission Wednesday unanimously approved both requests.
City planning staff had initially recommended the commission deny the requests, arguing that because the site features new construction, developers could shift the building's layout to accommodate the bypass lane.
Ratterman contested the variance is necessary because the site is limited in its size and by existing entrances and a billboard that must remain.
"We don't really need the lane that goes around the pickup lane — it's wasted (space) for us," Ratterman said. "If we had a bigger site, I'd have no problem putting it in, but we're just kind of constrained with this."
Were the site to be reconfigured with the lane, Ratterman said, the building would need to shift to the east, eliminating three parking spaces for the future tenant.
"It's a big investment for me, and I want to make sure we really get a good tenant in there," Ratterman said. "If they have to park all the way on the other side of the parking lot, it's just gonna be a harder sell."
Commissioners were largely empathetic to that argument, with most agreeing they would rather see the corner redeveloped, even if it meant granting the variances.
"As someone who remembers this space ... it's been sitting vacant for a while," commissioner Justin Boyd said. "We had some movement and it didn't last long. This looks like someone is going to come in and put a nice new building here in a space that has struggled for a long time in the past to hold a strong tenant."
Council will vote on the plan at its April 12 meeting.
Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert